This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 19.
A Western kingbird was seen in Conway on Oct. 19.
A black-headed groseak was discovered at a private residence in Deerfield on Oct. 14, and was last reported from there on the 18th.
A lark sparrow was seen in East Kingston on Oct. 18.
A clay-colored sparrow and a dickcissel continue to be seen at Goss Farm in Rye and were last reported on Oct. 16.
A dickcissel was seen in Epping on Oct. 17; one was reported from Hancock on the 15th; and one was seen in Exeter on the 14th.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Oct. 18, and one was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Facility on the 14th.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen in Hooksett on Oct. 12.
Two sandhill cranes continue to be seen in a cornfield along Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham and were last reported on Oct. 18.
A black-headed gull was seen along the coast in Rye on Oct. 17.
A lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and eight laughing gulls were seen along the coast in Rye on Oct. 14.
A Caspian tern was reported from coastal Hampton on Oct. 19.
A common murre and a razorbill were reported from coastal Rye on Oct. 18.
Eleven American coot were seen at Lake Massabesic in Auburn on Oct. 16, and one was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on the 17th. A common gallinule was seen in Eel Pond on the 18th.
Two Hudsonian godwits were seen in Hampton Harbor on Oct. 18 and 19.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Western sandpiper at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 19.
Four pectoral sandpipers were seen along the boardwalk of the Laverack Trail in Meredith on Oct. 14 and 15.
Two American golden-plovers were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 17.
Three short-billed dowitchers were seen in Hampton Marsh on Oct. 17.
Two lesser yellowlegs were seen at Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on Oct. 14 and four were seen in coastal Hampton on the 19th.
Three surf scoters, a white-winged scoter, two horned grebes, and two scaup were seen at Cherry Pond in Jefferson on Oct. 17.
A red-breasted merganser was seen at Squam Lake on Oct. 17.
Ten ruddy ducks were seen in Exeter on Oct. 17, and two greater scaup were seen at Turtle Pond in Concord on Oct. 17.
A whooper swan of probable domestic origin continues to be seen at Eel Pond in Rye and was last reported on Oct. 18.
A great cormorant was seen at the Baker Floodwater Reservoir in Warren on Oct. 8, and again on the 15th.
A snowy egret was seen in Hampton Marsh on Oct. 14, and an American bittern was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on the 18th.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 18.
A Wilson’s warbler was seen in Moultonborough on Oct. 17, and two were seen in Sunapee on the 18th.
Three American tree sparrows were seen in Salisbury on Oct. 15, and one was seen in Lincoln on the 12th.
A Nelson’s sparrow was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Oct. 18.
Several fox sparrows were reported during the past week.
A snow bunting was reported from Hancock on Oct. 17.
A common redpoll was seen in Franconia Notch on Oct. 14.
A Boreal chickadee was seen near the summit of Pack Monadnock on Oct. 15, and one was reported from Hancock on the 17th.
A late-migrating ruby-throated hummingbird was seen in Warren on Oct. 18; and one was seen in Wilton on the 12th.
Two yellow-billed cuckoos were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 17.
Red crossbills were again reported from appropriate habitat during the past week.
Two fish crows were reported from Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Oct. 18.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in Errol on Oct. 9.
Southbound raptor migration for the fall-season is taking place and observers have already counted thousands from various locations throughout the state. Raptor totals to-date for Pack Monadnock are over 10,000. If you want to join the hawk-watchers on Pack Monadnock, check with Miller State Park for visitation requirements.
