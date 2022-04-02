This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 28.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in fields along Plains Road in Monroe on March 27, and one was seen flying over Durham on the 22nd.
A snowy owl was seen in coastal Seabrook; one was seen in coastal Hampton; and one was seen in coastal Rye, all during the past week.
A rough-legged hawk was seen flying over Lyndeborough on March 26.
Three black vultures were seen flying over Lyndeborough on March 21, and one was seen flying over Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on the 27th.
A northern shrike was seen along Arboretum Drive near the entrance to Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on March 25.
An Iceland gull was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 26. There is no vehicle access. If you visit, please park in the spaces located in front of the gate and walk in. Another Iceland gull was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on March 27.
A glaucous gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on March 25.
Two razorbills were seen along the coast in Rye on March 27.
Four red-throated loons were seen off of Hilton Park in Dover on March 23.
A cackling goose and a snow goose were seen in Conway on March 23.
Six snow geese were seen in fields along Route 135 in Lancaster on March 27.
A brant was seen along the coast on March 25.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Huntress Bridge on the Ossipee River in Freedom on March 23, and a female was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on the 26th.
Two male blue-winged teal were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 27, and two males were seen at the Connecticut River boat ramp in Westmoreland on March 26.
A ruddy duck was seen at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton, and 1 was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant, both on several days during the past week.
A pied-billed grebe was seen at the Contoocook Marsh Conservation Complex in Rindge on March 22; one was seen at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on the 21st; and two were seen at Eel Pond in Rye on the 26th.
A double-crested cormorant was seen on Horseshoe Pond in Concord, and one was seen on Lake Massabesic in Manchester, both on March 26.
At least four great egrets were seen along the coast during the past week; two were seen flying over Bedford on the 25th; and one was seen along West Portsmouth Street in Concord on the 24th.
Two piping plovers were seen at Hampton Beach on March 26.
A greater yellowlegs was seen in the marsh along Route 1A just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on March 26.
Two white-winged crossbills were seen on Mount Kearsarge on March 27, and a red crossbill was seen in Hebron on March 26.
Six evening grosbeaks were seen at Silver Lake in Nelson on March 25.
A common redpoll was seen along Reed Road in Colebrook on March 27.
Three American pipits were seen along the coast in Hampton on March 23.
A marsh wren was seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on March 26.
A pine warbler was photographed in Brookline on March 26.
Two black-backed woodpeckers were seen near Little Cherry Pond in Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on March 26.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including: gadwall, northern shoveler, northern pintail, lesser scaup, osprey, tree swallow, eastern phoebe, killdeer, American woodcock, Wilson’s snipe, fish crow, rusty blackbird, brown-headed cowbird, field sparrow, and fox sparrow.
Over-wintering bird species that usually migrate south and that were reported during the past week included: red-shouldered hawk, nerlin, black-bellied plover, yellow-bellied sapsucker, winter wren, hermit thrush, yellow-rumped warbler, gray catbird, Lincoln’s sparrow, and Savannah sparrow.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.