This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 25.
A Mississippi kite was seen from the fire-tower at Stratham Hill Park several times during the past week.
A sandhill crane was seen along Plains Road in Monroe on July 24.
A female King Eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on July 24.
Two black vultures were seen soaring over Woodward Road yard in Westmoreland on July 20, and two were seen soaring over Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 19th.
Two American oystercatchers, and three Arctic terns were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A high-count of nine stilt sandpipers was seen in Hampton Marsh on July 20, and fewer numbers were seen since then during the past week.
A “Western” Willet was seen just south of Odiorne Point State Park in coastal Rye on July 19.
A semipalmated sandpiper was seen on a river-sandbar along Route 135 in Monroe on July 24.
A few least terns and piping plovers are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park, and Seabrook Town Beach. If you visit these areas, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.
A common tern was photographed at Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge at the junction of the Androscoggin River and Magalloway River in Errol on July 20.
Three least bitterns were seen at the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind Price Chopper in Lebanon on July 22, and one was seen at Lucas Pond (no motorboats allowed) in Northwood on the 23rd.
A green heron was seen at the Androscoggin River dam in Gorham on July 19.
Four green-winged teal were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 23.
Two fish crows were reported from Plymouth on July 21.
A red crossbill was reported from Mount Monadnock on July 23.
A Philadelphia vireo was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on July 20.
A Tenneesee warbler was seen in Hancock and one was seen in Sandwich, both on July 22.
Five orchard orioles were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 23.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes, and fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
