This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 1.
A little stint was found in the Hampton Salt Marsh Conservation Area on July 27. It was seen again on the 28th and 29th, but has not been relocated since then.
Up to five stilt sandpipers and a “Western” willet were seen in Hampton Marsh during the past week.
Two American oystercatchers, and three Arctic terns were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A few least terns and piping plovers are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park, and Seabrook Town Beach. If you visit these areas, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.
A little gull was seen in Little Harbor in New Castle on July 28.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on July 30.
A Mississippi kite nest was discovered in Stratham with two adults and at least one chick. Another probable adult was seen nearby, all on July 29.
There was an unconfirmed report of a swallow-tailed kite seen at the Moultonborough Transfer Station on July 30.
Two sandhill cranes were seen flying over Nashua on July 27.
Three black vultures were seen soaring over Woodward Road yard in Westmoreland on July 26, and two were seen soaring over Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 29th.
A least bittern was seen at the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind Price Chopper in Lebanon on July 25.
Three yellow-crowned night-herons were seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth several times during the past week. A single bird was photographed at the Gunstock Campground in Gilford on July 29.
Two green-winged teal were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester and two were seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton, all during the past week.
There was an unconfirmed report of a neotropical cormorant from the Androscoggin River in Berlin on July 26.
There was an unconfirmed report of an American white pelican from First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg on July 30.
A purple martin was seen at Scruton Pond Farm in Barrington on July 26.
Three orchard orioles were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 27; three were seen at Odiorne Point State Park on the 30th; and one was seen near the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge entrance on the 30th.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes and fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
