Rare Bird Alert Jul 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 4.A Leach’s storm-petrel, two American oystercatchers, and two Arctic terns were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.A few least terns and piping plovers are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park, and Seabrook Town Beach. If you visit the park, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22, continued to be seen during the past week, and was last reported on July 28.Two white-faced ibis were reported from the Hampton Marsh Conservation Area in Hampton on July 4, and a glossy ibis was reported from Quincy Bog in Rumney on July 1.Two sandhill cranes were seen at Gleason Island in Monroe on June 29.A Mississippi kite was seen in Stratham, and one was seen in Durham, both during the past week.A black vulture was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 3, and one was seen near Fall Mountain in Walpole on June 29.A red crossbill was reported from Bog Road in Penacook on July 3, and one was reported from Otter Brook in Keene on June 28.Four white-winged crossbills were reported from East Inlet Road in Pittsburg on June 29.A solitary sandpiper was reported from Lyme on July 3.There was an unconfirmed report of a golden-winged warbler from Lincoln on June 29.A black-backed woodpecker was seen on the trail to Little Cherry Pond at Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on July 3.Several Bicknell’s thrushes and fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week..This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFired trooper unsuccessful in attempt to get his job backSecond homes and the NH real estate squeezeProposed gas station stirs debate in BedfordKathleen Sullivan: 'As Americans, we are disgusted'Cafe la Reine to expand with second Manchester cafe at former Blake's spotTempers flare as white supremacist Patriot Front marches through BostonMan charged after Manchester police claim he left three kids in locked, running car with loaded gun at WalmartRedistricting squeezes chairman of Rockingham County commission out of a jobNH most profligate source of illegal guns seized in Mass.Money transfer app Zelle proving popular with scammers Images Videos CollectionsHonoring U.S. Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio of KensingtonOver The Edge fundraiserHonor Flight, June 19Manchester H.S. graduationsNHIAA Div. I baseball championship Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT