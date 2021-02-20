This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 15.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A Townsend’s warbler that was first reported at birdfeeders in Derry on Dec. 30, continues to be seen there, and was last reported on Feb. 14.
A black-throated blue warbler has been seen visiting a feeder on West Road in Rye and was last reported on Feb. 10. A pine warbler was seen in Rochester on Feb. 12, and one was seen in Auburn on the 14th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen in Concord on Feb. 14 and 15.
A dickcissel was seen in Deerfield on Feb. 11.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along fields on Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on Feb. 10. A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on the 14th.
A snowy owl was seen near Hampton Beach on Feb. 13.
A glaucous gull was seen at Hampton Harbor on Feb. 13, and a lesser black-backed gull was seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 10.
A dovekie, a common murre, and two thick-billed murres were seen along the coast during the past week.
Two Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 11; one was seen on the Winnisquam River in Laconia on the 13th; one was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on the 13th; and one was seen on the Salmon Falls River in Dover on the 10th.
Three gadwall and a wood duck were seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham; a lesser scaup was seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester; a lesser scaup, two greater scaup, three buffleheads, and two wood ducks were seen in Laconia; an American wigeon continued to be seen in Nashua; two wood ducks were seen in Laconia and one was reported from Durham, all during the past week.
A red-throated loon was seen on Great Bay on Feb. 13.
A flock of 40 bohemian waxwings and 50 cedar waxwings was seen in Lebanon on Feb. 11.
A flock of six evening grosbeaks was seen in Strafford on Feb. 14.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 18 in North Conway on Feb. 15, six in Concord on the 12th, and scattered reports of small flocks.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 24 on Mount Monadnock, 24 in Milford, 14 in Hollis, 10 in Danbury, eight in Amherst, and eight in Concord. Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 14 in Epping, 12 in Bow, and 11 in Henniker. Smaller numbers of both crossbill species were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A hoary redpoll was seen in Marlborough on Feb. 12, and there continue to be scattered sightings of common redpolls from around the state.
An eastern phoebe was photographed in Durham on Feb. 13, and one was photographed in Candia on the 14th.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included; semipalmated plover, black-bellied plover, American kestrel, merlin, red-shouldered hawk, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, hermit thrush, gray catbird, house wren, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, Savannah sparrow, rusty blackbird, red-winged blackbird, and fish crow.
