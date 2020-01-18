This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 13.
A female Bullock’s oriole was located at a private residence in New Castle but has not been reported since Jan. 3. A male Bullock’s oriole has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Stratham, and was last reported on the 11th.
A Western tanager was discovered in North Hampton on Dec. 14, and has been seen many times since then, but has not been reported since Jan. 6. It was mainly seen foraging on both sides of Maple Road near Chapel Road. Another Western tanager was seen at a private residence in Plaistow on the 8th.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Jan. 11. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature red-headed woodpecker was seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham on Jan. 10.A yellow-breasted chat continues to be seen at a private residence at South Mill Pond in Portsmouth and was last reported on Jan. 12. An orange-crowned warbler was seen along Brown Road in Hampton Falls on Jan. 12.
A golden eagle was photographed flying overhead in Warren on Jan. 9, and one was photographed flying overhead in New Ipswich on the 11th.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in Walpole on Jan. 11.
Two black vultures were seen in Nashua on Jan. 11. Over 50 turkey vultures were reported soaring over Exeter on Jan. 9, and a flock of 12 turkey vultures was seen roosting in Exeter on the 8th.
A Northern shrike was seen at a field along Old Hancock Road in Hancock on Jan. 8, and one was reported from Moultonborough on the 11th.
A dickcissel was seen with a flock of house sparrows in Concord on Jan. 11 and 12.
One male and one female Barrow’s goldeneye were seen north of Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Jan. 11. These birds have been seen as far north as the Notre Dame Bridge, and they are usually seen with common goldeneyes.
A redhead was seen on Great Bay from the Greenland side on Jan. 11.
A gadwall was seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on Jan. 12.
A snow goose was seen with 13 Canada geese along the coast of Rye Harbor State Park on Jan. 13.
A Glaucous gull was seen in Seabrook near Hampton Harbor several times during the past week. Two Iceland gulls were seen in Exeter on Jan. 11.
Three red crossbills were seen in Thornton on Jan. 7; one was reported from Stoddard on the 13th; and one was reported from the Harris Center in Hancock on the 11th.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen in North Hampton on Jan. 7.
Two Lapland longspurs were seen in fields adjacent to West Portsmouth Street in Concord on Jan. 11, and one was seen at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole on the 9th.
Several snow buntings and horned larks were seen in fields adjacent to West Portsmouth Street in Concord on Jan. 7.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Jan. 10. A black-bellied plover was seen in Hampton Harbor on the 7th, and an American woodcock was seen in Dover on the 11th.
An unusual number of late-migrating tree swallows have been reported from the coast during the past month with a recent sighting of two in Seabrook on Jan. 10.
Two fish crows were reported from near Hampton Marsh on Jan. 11.
A Merlin was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis, and one was reported from New Castle, both on Jan. 11.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: wood duck, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, belted kingfisher, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, field sparrow, swamp sparrow, Savannah sparrow, red-winged blackbird, and Northern flicker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.