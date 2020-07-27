This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 27.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birdingsafely; p lease follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Two American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on July 25.
A long-billed dowitcher was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 22, but has not been relocated.
Two stilt sandpipers were seen at Hampton Marsh on July 21, and single stilt sandpipers were seen on the coast on the 22nd and 23rd.
A semipalmated sandpiper was seen in Orford on July 23, and a least sandpiper was seen in Lyme on the 26th.
A few pairs of piping plovers and least terns are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging birds. Young piping plovers leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
Up to four least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper and the Walmart garden center in West Lebanon, and they were last reported on July 25. A sora continues to be heard here as well.
An immature little blue heron was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 16 and was last reported on the 24th. Another immature little blue heron was reported from Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro on the 23rd.
A summer tanager was seen at a private residence in Hooksett on July 20.
An Acadian flycatcher continues to be seen and heard at the marsh on Gile Road near the junction with Route 152 in Lee and was last reported on July 26.
Two black vultures were seen soaring over Woodward Road in Westmoreland on July 26.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Durham, Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years. There was an unconfirmed report of a swallow-tailed kite seen by an experienced observer from Deer Meadow Road in Webster on July 24.
A family of four red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on July 16.
Red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat with high counts of 14 at the Lancy Brook wetlands in Brookline on July 26; 10 at Gile Road marsh in Lee on the 24th; and 10 at Mount Monadnock on the 25th.
Seventeen purple martins were reported from along the coast on July 24.
Several yellow-billed cuckoos and black-billed cuckoos were again reported during the past week – a good year for them.
A flock of about 30 double-crested cormorants was seen roosting at Lake Winnipesaukee on July 23.
A birder on a whale-watch reported seeing a sanderling landing on the back of a resting whale.
