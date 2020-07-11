This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 6.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
An Acadian flycatcher was seen and heard at the marsh on Gile Road near the junction with Route 152 in Lee on July 3, 4 and 5.
A sandhill crane continues to be seen on private property in Errol and was last reported on July 3.
Up to four least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper near the garden center in West Lebanon, and they were last reported on July 6.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Madbury Road in Durham and from various locations in Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years.
A few pairs of piping plovers and least terns are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging birds. Young piping plovers leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant footstep, beach ball or Frisbee.
A nesting pair of red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on July 1. At least two chicks were also present.
Two merlins were seen at Great Pond in Kingston on July 2.
Fifty red crossbills were reported from the top of Gunstock Mountain on July 4; 16 were reported from Newport on the 3rd; 16 were reported from Pack Monadnock on the 5th; eight were reported from Mount Monadnock on the 4th; and a few smaller numbers were reported from Antrim, Dublin, Troy, Greenfield, Hancock, Sullivan, Springfield, Lempster, Penacook, and Bartlett, all during the past week.
Two fox sparrows were seen on the Caps Ridge Trail in Jefferson Notch on July 2 and 3; one was seen on Mount Tecumseh on the 4th; and one was seen in Dixville on the 3rd.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen at the Concord Airport and one was reported from the Pease International Tradeport, both during the past week.
Eight purple martins were reported from the coast on July 3.
A blue-winged warbler was reported from Pittsburg on July 4, far north for this species.
A yellow-bellied flycatcher was seen at McDaniels Marsh in Springfield on July 5. This species is usually found farther north during the nesting season.
A female/immature northern harrier was seen at Signal Hill in Lebanon, and a pair was seen near the Pontook Reservoir in Dummer, all on July 4.
Three glossy ibis were seen in Rye on June 30.
A horned lark was reported from Hanover, an unusual location, on July 1.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen near Little Cherry Pond in Jefferson on July 4.
Two broods of ring-necked ducks were reported from Sandwich during the past week, farther south than they normally nest.
A chukar was seen in Nottingham on July 2.
