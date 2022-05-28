This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 23.
A western grebe was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 23, and a red-necked grebe was seen from there on the 20th.
A female king eider (why isn’t that a “queen” eider?) was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 and 23.
A summer tanager was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on May 17, and a yellow-breasted chat was seen there on the 21 and 22.
A hooded warbler was seen at the Kelley-Drake Conservation Area in New Hampton on May 20.
Two Mississippi kites were seen in Newmarket on May 21.
Two black vultures were seen in Goffstown, one was seen in Newmarket, and one was seen in Lyndeborough, all on May 22.
Two Caspian terns were seen from Rye Harbor State Park on May 19; one was seen at Lake Umbagog NWR in Errol on the 19th; and one was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 20th.
Two black terns and 10 arctic terns were seen at White & Seavey Islands in the Isles of Shoals on May 21. A Forster’s tern was seen from an Isles of Shoals cruise on May 21. Two common terns were seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on May 18.
A sooty shearwater was seen from the Isles of Shoals on May 20.
Birders on a boat cruise to Jeffrey’s Ledge on May 20 recorded 19 bird species in New Hampshire waters. Highlights included: 32 red phalaropes, 356 red-necked phalaropes, two northern fulmars, two Atlantic puffins, 14 Wilson’s storm-petrels, two ruby-throated hummingbirds, a barn swallow, a common yellowthroat, a magnolia warbler, and a Blackburnian warbler.
American oystercatchers were reported on multiple days during the past week with at least three seen at the Isles of Shoals (where they are breeding), and up to five seen along the coast.
A dunlin was seen in fields along Route 135 in Monroe, six semipalmated plovers were seen at Lower Meadows in Charlestown, and two short-billed dowitchers were seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey, all on May 21.
Four razorbills were seen from the Isles of Shoals on May 17, and one was seen from Hampton Beach on the 19th.
A least bittern was reported from World End Pond in Salem on May 21.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen in Hampton Marsh, a black-crowned night-heron was seen at Airport Road in Swanzey, and a green heron was seen at the Fort Hill WMA in Stratford, all on May 20.
A pair of sandhill cranes was seen foraging with a young crane in Monroe on May 21.
Fifteen brant were seen migrating along the coast on May 21.
A few grasshopper sparrows were reported during the last week at the Concord Airport, at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis, at the Hinsdale Raceway, at the Pease International Tradeport in Newington, at the Cemetery Fields in Amherst, and at the Manchester Landfill.
Two fox sparrows were seen in the White Mountains on May 21.
There were multiple reports of Philadelphia vireo, and yellow-bellied flycatcher during the past week.
A purple martin was seen in Cornish on May 17.
Two Bicknell’s thrushes were seen in Dixville on May 22.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at nhaudubon.org.