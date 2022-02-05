This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 31.
An immature golden eagle was photographed soaring over Great Bay from Adam’s Point in Durham on Jan. 26.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey, one was seen at Adam’s Point in Durham, and one was seen near the intersection of Blood and Dow Roads in Hollis, all on Jan. 25.
A Northern harrier was seen in Hollis on Jan. 26, one was seen in Newington on the 26th, one was seen in Durham on the 27th, and one was seen in North Sutton on the 30th.
At least two snowy owls continue to be seen along the coast in Seabrook, Hampton, and Rye, and another snowy owl continues to be seen atop Pizzeria Uno and L.L. Bean at the Fort Eddy Plaza in Concord.
Two short-eared owls continued to be seen at Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey during the past week, and were last reported on Jan. 24.
An Eastern screech-owl was reported from Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Jan. 29.
A Glaucous gull and an Iceland gull were seen along the Nashua River in downtown Nashua several times during the past week.
An Iceland gull was seen in Exeter, and 1 was seen in Milford, both on Jan. 25.
Two snow geese were seen at Chapman’s Landing and nearby fields, and at the Newfields Town Landing during the past week.
Two male Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester during the past week, and one female Barrow’s goldeneye was seen in Rye Harbor on Jan. 27.
Two Barrow’s goldeneyes, a red-throated loon, and three lesser scaup were seen on Great Bay from Adam’s Point in Durham during the past week.
A lesser scaup and two buffleheads were seen in Laconia during the past week.
A Northern shrike was seen again at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 25.
Six red crossbills were reported from Hollis on Jan. 25, three were reported from Cornish on the 30th, and one was reported from Hancock on the 26th.
Twelve white-winged crossbills and a black-backed woodpecker were reported from the Starr King Trail in Jefferson on Jan. 24.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen near 84 Clough Drive in Portsmouth during the past week, and one was seen on Noyes Street in Concord on Jan. 29.
Two “Ipswich” Savannah sparrows were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 26.
Two Lapland longspurs, 40 snow buntings, and 60 horned larks were seen at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole on Jan. 28. A Lapland longspur, 60 snow buntings, and 80 horned larks were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on the 27th. A Lapland longspur was seen along Airport Road in Swanzey on the 31st.
Six evening grosbeaks were seen in Berlin on Jan. 28.
A yellow-rumped warbler continues to be seen in Mont Vernon, and a pine warbler, first reported on Jan. 15, has been seen regularly on a birdfeeder at a private residence on Rocky Pond Road in Brookline.
A Baltimore oriole was seen in Greenland on Jan. 25.
A brown thrasher was seen again in Conway on Jan. 30, and one was seen in Keene on the 31st.
Three black-bellied plovers were seen again at Bicentennial Park in Hampton during the past week.
There were several reports of American kestrel, Merlin, and peregrine falcon during the past week.
Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: double-crested cormorant, turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, fish crow, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, Northern flicker, winter wren, hermit thrush, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, red-winged blackbird, Savannah sparrow, swamp sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
Backyard Winter Bird Survey
The Annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey takes place the second weekend in February and is coordinated by N.H. Audubon. Participants report any bird species visiting their yard and/or feeders in New Hampshire. To learn more about the survey, how to participate, past results, and other information, visit nhbirdrecords.org/backyard-winter-bird-survey.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.