This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 21, 2021.
Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland and Stratham.
A black vulture was seen in Milford on June 19, and two were reported from Candia on the 21st.
A family of three sandhill cranes continues to be seen in Monroe and were last reported on June 8.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers is nesting in Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on June 16.
An arctic tern was seen at the Isles of Shoals on June 15, and a razorbill was seen there on the 19th.
Two mourning warblers were reported from the Granite Lake headwaters in Stoddard on June 16.
Several Bicknell's thrushes were reported from the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on June 20.
A greater yellowlegs was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on June 17 and 18.
A solitary sandpiper was seen at the Cranberry Meadow Pond trail in Peterborough on June 17.
A semipalmated plover was seen in Rochester again on June 16.
Several piping plover and least tern chicks have been reported from Hampton Beach and Seabrook Beach. If you visit these beaches, tread carefully as these birds can be difficult to see and are sensitive to disturbance.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was heard in North Conway on June 16th.
Common nighthawk nests have been discovered in Concord and Keene.
