This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 6.
A Townsend’s warbler was seen along Church Road in Rye on Dec. 4.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen along the Connecticut River at the north end of River Road in Plainfield on Nov. 30, and one was seen at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant on Dec. 5.
A Wilson’s warbler was seen in Newmarket on Dec. 4 and 5.
A black-throated green warbler, a northern parula, two palm warblers, and a prairie warbler were seen at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant on several days during the past week.
A blackpoll warbler and a pine warbler were seen along Church Road in Rye on Dec. 4.
A pine warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park on Dec. 3 and 4.
A yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Pittsfield several times during the past week.
A snowy owl was seen in coastal Hampton on several days during the past week, one was seen in New Castle, and one was seen in Rye, but it is unclear if these are all different birds. Also, a snowy owl was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Dec. 6. A short-eared owl was seen at Great Bay on Dec. 3, and one was seen in coastal Seabrook on the 4th.
Be sure to stay at a distance from any owls and do not disturb them – see the link below: www.nhaudubon.org/education/birds-and-birding/snowy-owl-viewing-ethics.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in Berlin on Dec. 5 and 6.
A Northern goshawk was seen in Raymond, and 1 was seen in Hancock, both on Dec. 4.
A northern shrike was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey, and one was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington, both on Dec. 1.
A glaucous gull was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Dec. 3.
A razorbill, a black-legged kittiwake, and two glaucous gulls were seen in offshore waters on Dec. 5.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester, and three were seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, all on Dec. 5.
A pair of gadwall was seen in Rochester on Dec. 6.
A male northern pintail was seen on Nutt Pond in Manchester on Dec. 4, and one was seen at Berry Pond in Moultonborough on Nov. 30.
A wood duck was seen in Oliverian Brook in Benton on Dec. 1, and one was seen at Silver Lake in Harrisville on the 4th.
Sightings from Lake Winnipesauke during the past week included long-tailed duck, red-breasted merganser, and lesser scaup.
A snow goose was seen at Great Bay on Dec. 5.
A dickcissel continued to be seen at a private residence in Rochester during the past week and was last seen there on Dec. 5. Another was seen at a private residence in Manchester on Nov. 30.
Four red crossbills were reported from Rindge, one was reported from Harrisville, and one was reported from Hancock, all on Dec. 1; and three were reported from Hancock on the 5th.
Sixty-two snow buntings, 26 horned larks, and two Lapland longspurs were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Dec. 4.
Two American pipits were seen at the Seabrook side of Hampton Harbor on Dec. 1, and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 3rd.
Two common redpolls were reported from North Walpole on Dec. 3.
Eight evening grosbeaks were seen at Silver Lake in Harrisville on Dec. 4.
A barn swallow has seen for several days at North Hampton State Beach and was last reported on Dec. 5.
Two Baltimore orioles were seen in Northwood on Dec. 5, and one was seen in Franklin on the 2nd.
A spotted sandpiper was seen at Silver Lake in Hollis on Nov. 30.
A turkey vulture was seen in Dover on Dec. 3.
Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: American kestrel, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, gray catbird, hermit thrush, chipping sparrow, and rusty blackbird.
Christmas Bird Count
Going on now in December. All participants welcome. Visit nhbirdrecords.org/new-hampshire-christmas-bird-count to learn more.
