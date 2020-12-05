This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 30.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Two tundra swans were photographed flying over Salem on Nov. 28, and a possible sighting of one was reported at Lake Massabesic on the 30th.
A dovekie was photographed on the shore at Rye Harbor State Park on Nov. 26, and a razorbill was seen in New Castle on the 28th.
A golden eagle was seen flying at Marsh Pond in New Durham on Nov. 29.
A snowy owl was seen in Hampton Marsh and one was seen at Great Bay, both on Nov. 26.
Two males and one female Barrow’s goldeneye were seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Nov. 24 and 28.
A pair of northern pintails was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Nov. 23.
A black scoter was seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on Nov. 27, and one was seen on Spofford Lake in Chesterfield on the 28th.
A barnacle goose of unknown origin was seen in Hudson on Nov. 27, but has not been reported again. A snow goose was seen on the Connecticut River in Cornish on the 28th.
A red-throated loon was seen at Wilson Pond in Swanzey on Nov. 27.
An American coot continues to be seen at Eel Pond in Rye, and was last reported on the 29th.
A glaucous gull continues to be seen in Hampton Harbor and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
Birders on a fishing boat trip out of Hampton Harbor to the south end of Jeffrey’s Ledge on Nov. 29, reported: a pomarine jaeger, 20 dovekies, four common murres, a thick-billed murrre, 10 razorbills, 20 black-legged kittiwakes, a lesser black-backed gull, eight Northern fulmars, and 14 great shearwaters.
An estimated 200 snow buntings were seen with three Lapland longspurs at Hampton Beach State Park on Nov. 27.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 35 in Keene, 13 in Amherst, 11 in New London, nine in Strafford, and a few smaller flocks from scattered locations.
Evening grosbeak sightings during the past week included 42 in Jefferson, 40 in Berlin, 21 in Lyme, 12 in Ashland, 12 in Newbury, 12 in Center Ossipee, seven in Wilmot, five in Keene, and five in Barrington
A total of 140 white-winged crossbills were reported from Mount Monadnock, 60 were reported from Wapack National Wildlife Refuge, 40 were counted in Swanzey, and 25 were counted in Epsom, all during the past week. Smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations.
Many red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat throughout the state, including 25 in Swanzey, 25 in Marlborough, and 25 in Hancock all during the past week.
Flocks of common redpolls, pine siskins, snow buntings, and horned larks were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Two boreal chickadees were reported from Mount Monadnock, and one was reported from Mount Skatutakee, all during the last week.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included a greater yellowleg, two semipalmated plovers, five turkey vultures, an osprey, two American kestrels, five yellow-bellied sapsuckers, a ruby-crowned kinglet, a Lincoln’s sparrow, two chipping sparrows, a white-crowned sparrow, an ovenbird, a Nashville warbler, an American redstart, a palm warbler, two yellow-rumped warblers, three gray catbirds, and a brown-headed cowbird.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.