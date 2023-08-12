This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 7.
Two American oystercatchers continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
Two American oystercatchers continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A stilt sandpiper was seen in Hampton Salt Marsh on July 31.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen in Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Aug. 4.
A short-billed dowitcher, two lesser black-backed gulls, and a ruddy duck were all seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment on Aug. 4. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, please park in a designated spot at the main building and be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A female King Eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on Aug. 2.
Two little blue herons were seen in Parson’s Creek in Rye on Aug. 2.
Ten Black-crowned night-herons were seen roosting together in coastal Hampton on Aug. 3.
An American coot was seen in Meadow Pond in Hampton on July 31.
Four sandhill cranes were seen at the Howard Swain Forest in Deerfield on Aug. 6, and one was seen in fields at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on July 31.
Two black vultures were seen in Manchester on Aug. 6.
Seven red crossbills were reported from Bear Brook State Park on Aug. 1; seven were reported from the Harris Center in Hancock on Aug. 2; four were reported from Woodstock on the 3rd; nine were reported from Strafford on the 6th; 11 were seen in Meredith on the 6th; and smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations, all during the past week.
Two white-winged crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock in Peterborough on Aug. 6, and one was reported from Pittsburg on the 3rd.
Two evening grosbeaks were seen in Woodstock on Aug. 4.
Two grasshopper sparrows were reported from Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Aug. 1; one was reported from Moore Fields on Route 155A in Durham on the 1st; and two were reported from Concord Airport on the 2nd.
Eleven purple martins were seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 3.
Two black-backed woodpeckers were seen at Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Aug. 2, and one was seen in Dixville Notch on the 4th.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at nhaudubon.org.
