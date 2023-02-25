This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 20.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Feb. 20. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please stay off of private land, and respect privacy.
A varied thush was seen at a private residence in Lancaster on Feb. 17, but has not been reported since then.
A northern shrike was seen north of Newport High School on February 19.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in Charlestown on Feb. 18.
An American kestrel was seen in Concord, and one was seen in Kensington, and a Merlin was seen in Concord, all during the past week.
Two black vultures were reported from Hinsdale; three were reported from Walpole; two were reported from Langdon; two were reported from Nashua; and two were reported from Manchester, all during the past week.
Turkey vultures were seen flying over Hanover, Hudson, Concord, Hinsdale, Dover, Keene, Goffstown, Manchester, Durham, Lyndeborough, West Lebanon, Nashua, Westmoreland, Hollis, Walpole, Hooksett, Fall Mountain, Bow, Claremont, Lee, Merrimack, Pembroke, and Charlestown during the past week.
An Iceland gull and a glaucous gull were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Feb. 19.
A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park (and as far south as Pulpit Rocks) in Rye, and was last reported on Feb. 20.
Two canvasbacks were seen in the Squamscott River area in Exeter on Feb. 20, and a redhead was seen on Great Bay in Greenland on the 14th.
Two male Barrow’s goldeneyes continue to be seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and were last reported on Feb. 20.
Another Barrow’s goldeneye was seen in Hampton Harbor, and one was seen on the Merrimack River in Concord, both on the Feb. 15.
A wood duck continues to be seen on the Androscoggin River from Mechanic Street in Gorham and was last reported on Feb. 20.
Six northern pintails were seen from the Fort Eddy boat launch on the Merrimack River in Concord on Feb. 20; one was seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown on the 20th; and one was seen on Lake Winnisquam in Laconia on the 19th.
A male green-winged teal was seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown on Feb. 20, and two were seen in the Thirty Pines area in Penacook on the 15th. A Eurasian green-winged teal was seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton on Feb. 15.
Eleven greater scaup were seen at the south end of Opechee Bay in Laconia on Feb. 19.
Two ruddy ducks were reported from the Sklar Waterfront Park in Merrimack on Feb. 18.
Two long-tailed ducks were seen from Hilton Park on Dover Point on Feb. 20.
Two brant were seen on the coast in Hampton on Feb. 18.
Five double-crested cormorants were seen in Rye on Feb. 16.
Flocks of Bohemian waxwings, pine grosbeaks, and evening grosbeaks have been reported from Meriden, Bartlett, Plymouth, Hanover, Conway, Jackson, Littleton, Jefferson, Gorham, and Berlin during the past few weeks. Look for them on crab-apple trees and other fruiting vegetation that still have fruit on them.
Thirty common redpolls were seen at Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on Feb. 20.
A red crossbill was reported from Jaffrey on Feb. 14.
Two Lapland longspurs, continue to be seen with a flock of horned larks and snow buntings at Hampton Beach State Park.
Six American pipits were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Feb. 16.
A fox sparrow continues to be seen in Pittsfield and was last reported on Feb. 18, and one was seen in Jefferson on the 20th.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen in Gorham on Feb. 18.
A yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Hollis on Feb. 19.
A rusty blackbird was seen in Langdon, and one was seen in Hinsdale, both on Feb. 19.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen in Rochester, and one was seen in Hinsdale, both on Feb. 20.
A Carolina wren was reported from Mechanic Street in Gorham on Feb. 15.
A few Northern flickers and yellow-bellied sapsuckers were seen during the past week.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen on Mt Field on Feb. 15.
Fish crows were reported from Concord, Manchester, Portsmouth, Salem, Laconia, Barrington, Hollis, and Hampton during the past week.
Three killdeer were seen in Durham; two were seen in Milford; and two were seen in Rye, all during the past week.
An American woodcock was reported from Warner, and one was reported from East Kingston, both during the past week.
There were multiple reports of red-winged blackbirds during the past week.
