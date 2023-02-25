This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 20.

A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Feb. 20. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please stay off of private land, and respect privacy.