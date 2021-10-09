This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 4.
A juvenile red phalarope was photographed on Lake Francis in Pittsburg on Oct. 3.
Four Hudsonian godwits, three short-billed dowitchers, and a red knot were seen in Hampton Marsh during the past week.
An Atlantic puffin was seen offshore at Jeffreys Ledge on Oct. 1.
Two black vultures were seen in Westmoreland on Oct. 1.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen along Bedford Road in New Boston on Oct. 2.
A white-eyed vireo was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street on Oct. 2, and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 2, 3 and 4.
Two yellow-throated vireos were seen near the UNH cow barns in Durham on Oct. 3.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Goss Farm in Rye, and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, both on Sept. 29.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at the wastewater treatment plant in Peterborough on Sept. 29.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen in Greenland on Sept. 28, and onewas seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 29th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street, and one was seen at Bicentennial Park in Hampton, both on several days during the past week. There was an unconfirmed report of a flock of five clay-colored sparrows in Rochester on Sept. 29.
An American tree sparrow was reported from Hanover on Oct. 3, and a fox sparrow was seen in Greenland on Sept. 28.
A dickcissel was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on Oct. 1; one was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on Oct. 2; and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 27.
A great egret was reported from the Connecticut River in Haverhill on Sept. 29, and eight snowy egrets were seen in coastal Hampton on Oct. 4.
An American coot was seen in Tuscan Village in Salem on Oct. 3 and 4.
An olive-sided flycatcher was reported from Plainfield on Oct. 2, a Traill’s flycatcher was photographed at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 28, and two least flycatchers were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 30.
A black-billed cuckoo was seen at Odione Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 29.
A ruby-throated hummingbird was seen in Rye on Sept. 30.
A flock of approximately 50 American pipits was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Oct. 2.
Three late-migrating barn swallows were seen in Exeter and one was seen in Peterborough, all on Oct. 2.
Several late-migrating wood thrushes and rose-breasted grosbeaks were reported during the past week.
Late-migrating songbirds reported during the past week included: northern waterthrush, Tennessee warbler, mourning warbler, bay-breasted warbler, Blackburnian warbler, black-and-white warbler, yellow warbler, and chestnut-sided warbler.
Birders visiting Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, during the past week reported the following highlights: two black-billed cuckoos, a ruby-throated hummingbird, four American oystercatchers, four eastern wood-pewees, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, three least flycatchers, a warbling vireo, two gray-cheeked thrushes, two clay-colored sparrows, a lark sparrow, an orange-crowned warbler, a Blackburnian warbler, three yellow warblers, a chestnut-sided warbler, and two dickcissels.
Hawk migration is under way and observers have already counted over 7,632 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.