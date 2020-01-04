This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 30.
A Western tanager was first seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Plaistow on Dec. 6, and has been seen several times since then, most recently on the 28th. A different Western tanager was discovered in North Hampton on Dec. 14, and has been seen several times since then, most recently on the 29th. It has mainly been seen east of 51 Chapel Road, foraging on fruit on both sides of the road.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Dec. 28. Another immature red-headed woodpecker was found along Wednesday Hill Road at the Lee/Durham town line on Dec. 21, and was last reported on the 24th.
A yellow-breasted chat continues to be seen at South Mill Pond in Portsmouth and was last reported on Dec. 28.
There was an unconfirmed report of a short-eared owl seen from Autumn Lane in East Kingston on Dec. 26.
Two Northern shrikes were seen in coastal Rye on Dec. 25.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen near Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and was last reported on Dec. 26.
A redhead and two gadwalls were seen on Great Bay on Dec. 26.
A birder on an offshore boat trip on Dec. 27, reported a pomarine Jaeger, an Atlantic puffin, a thick-billed murre, 47 common murres, 34 razorbills, 621 dovekies, 48 Northern fulmars, 45 black-legged kittiwakes, one Glacous gull, and an Iceland gull.
A flock of 38 white-winged crossbills was seen in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on Dec. 21, a flock of 22 was seen in Errol on the 25th, and a flock of six was reported from Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on the 22nd. There have been a few reports of red crossbills during the past week, including three in Milford and two in Errol.
Three evening grosbeaks were seen in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on Dec. 21.
Two spruce grouse were seen along the Ethan Pond Trail in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on Dec. 21.
An American pipit was seen in corn-stubble fields located on the south side of the Souhegan River and north of Agway on Elm Street in Milford on Dec. 28.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Dec. 29. A semipalmated sandpiper was also seen here on the 29th.
There have been an unusual number of late-migrating tree swallows reported from the coast during the past month with a recent sighting of 10 on Dec. 24.
Two fish crows were reported from near Hampton Marsh, and one was reported from the Wildcat Falls Conservation Area in Merrimack, both on Dec. 28.
A flock of 47 turkey vultures was seen flying over Exeter on Dec. 27.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: turkey vulture, belted kingfisher, common grackle, red-winged blackbird, Eastern phoebe, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, field sparrow, Northern flicker, and yellow-bellied sapsucker.
This listing can also be found at www.nhaudubon.org.
