This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 10.
Sandhill cranes were reported from several locations during the past week, including: three in Lebanon; one in Haverhill; two in Monroe; one in Dalton; one in Lancaster; two in Sandwich; and two in Conway.
A greater white-fronted goose continued to be seen with a flock of Canada geese by the Malnati Farm in Walpole and was last reported on April 3.
A snow goose was seen at Lower Meadows in Charlestown on April 7.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol and was last reported on April 9.
Four lesser scaup and two American wigeons were seen at the Center Harbor Sewage Lagoons on April 9.
Four greater scaup were seen on April 8, and three Lesser scaup were seen on the 3rd, all in Great Meadows in Charlestown.
Four gadwalls were seen at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton on April 6.
A pair of northern shovelers were seen in Lebanon, and a pair was seen in Rochester, all during the past week.
A common murre was seen from a fishing boat located west of the Isles of Shoals on April 4.
An Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on April 8.
There was an influx of Bonaparte’s gulls headed north on April 6, including: 11 on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale; 16 on the Connecticut River in Lebanon; five at the MacDowell Reservoir in Peterborough; two at Lake Massabesic in Auburn; and seven at Upper Suncook Lake in Barnstead.
A golden eagle was seen flying over Alexandria on April 4.
Up to three black vultures were seen flying along the Connecticut River in Charlestown and Walpole on April 5, and one was seen in Milford on the 7th.
A northern shrike was seen in Littleton on April 9.
A snowy owl was seen in Hampton on April 3.
Several merlins were reported from the White Mountains and Great North Woods during the past week.
Eight bohemian waxwings were seen in Littleton on April 9.
Thirty evening grosbeaks were seen visiting birdfeeders at a private residence in Jefferson on April 6.
A common redpoll was seen in Wilton on April 9.
Up to 20 red crossbills were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on several days during the past week.
Early reports of blue-headed vireo were posted from Bedford on April 8 and from Brookline on the 9th.
Early returning Louisiana waterthrushes were reported from Brookline, Wilton, Lyndeborough, and Rochester during the past week.
Several palm warblers, yellow-rumped warbler, and a pine warblers were seen during the past week.
A vesper sparrow was seen along Reed Road in Colebrook on April 7 and 8, and a Lincoln’s sparrow was reported from Chatham on the 9th.
A flock of 12 fox sparrows was seen at Murray Farm Greenhouse in Concord on April 10.
Early-returning barn swallows were reported from Rochester, Dover, and Hopkinton during the past week.
Early-returning northern rough-winged swallows were reported from Lyme, Concord, Brentwood, Rochester, Dover, Durham, Hampton, and Salem during the past week.
A house wren was reported from Exeter on April 6, and a marsh wren was reported from Hinsdale on the 9th.
A brown thrasher was seen in Durham on April 7, and two were reported from Amherst on the 10th.
Six rusty blackbirds were seen in Keene on April 9.
A greater yellowlegs was seen at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton on April 6, Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on the 5th, and one was seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on the 4th.
A black-crowned night-heron was heard calling while flying north at dusk in Hancock on April 6.
Seven glossy ibis were seen at Hampton Falls on April 7.
An American bittern was seen at N.H. Audubon’s Thompson Wildlife Sanctuary in Sandwich on April 5 and 6.
A few snowy egrets were seen along the coast during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at nhaudubon.org.