This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 14.
A black-legged kittiwake was seen at Powder Mill Pond in Hancock, and one was seen in offshore waters known as “Old Scantum,” both on Aug. 10.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen in coastal Rye near the north end of Odiorne Point State Park on Aug. 11.
Two American oystercatchers continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
An Arctic tern was reported from the Piscataqua River near Prescott Park in Portsmouth on Aug. 9.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on Aug. 13.
At least three little blue herons were seen along the coast in Parsons Creek Saltmarsh and Awcomin Marsh in Rye, and Witch Island in Hampton, and one was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham, all during the past week.
Five yellow-crowned night-herons were seen from Island Path in coastal Hampton on Aug. 13.
A sandhill crane was seen in fields at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on Aug. 12 and 13.
A black vulture was seen in Manchester on Aug. 11, and one was seen in Keene on the 10th.
Red crossbill sightings continued to increase from scattered statewide locations, and white-winged crossbills have mainly been reported from northern locations, all during the past week.
Six upland sandpipers and a grasshopper sparrow were seen at Pease International Tradeport in Newington on Aug. 13.
Twelve fish crows were reported from Exeter on Aug. 7.
At least 45 bobolinks were seen at the model airplane fields at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton on Aug. 13.
A few bay-breasted warblers and Cape May warblers were reported from south of the Lakes region during the past week. Perhaps this is related to the fires in Canada? Early migrants?