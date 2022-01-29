This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 24.
At least two snowy owls continue to be seen along the coast in Seabrook, Hampton, and Rye, and another snowy owl (or possibly two) was seen atop Pizzeria Uno and L.L. Bean at the Fort Eddy Plaza in Concord, all during the past week.
Two short-eared owls continued to be seen at Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey during the past week, and were last reported on Jan. 23.
An eastern screech-owl was reported from Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Jan. 22 and 23, and two were reported from Rye on the 23rd.
Be sure to stay at a distance from any owls and do not disturb them – see the link below: https://www.nhaudubon.org/education/birds-and-birding/snowy-owl-viewing-ethics/.
A thick-billed murre was seen in Hampton Harbor on Jan. 18 and two were seen along the coast in Rye on Jan. 22 and 23. Eight razorbills were seen along the coast in Rye on Jan. 23.
A glaucous gull and an Iceland gull were seen along the Nashua River in downtown Nashua several times during the past week.
A snow goose was seen at Chapman’s Landing and Great Bay in Stratham, and another was seen at Hampton Beach State Park and Hampton Marsh, all during the past week.
At least two Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen from Stark Landing and north of Notre Dame Bridge on the Merrimack River in Manchester during the past week.
Two northern pintails continued to be seen in wetlands adjacent to the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey during the past week, and one was seen in Salem on Jan. 23.
A northern shrike was seen again at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 20 and 23.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Jan. 21, and one was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on the 22nd.
A varied thrush was photographed in Fitzwilliam on Jan. 17.
Four common redpolls were reported from Reed Road in Colebrook on Jan. 23.
A pine grosbeak was seen in Shelburne on Jan. 22.
Two red crossbills were reported from the Harris Center in Hancock on Jan. 21.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen near 50 Clough Drive in Portsmouth on several days during the past week, and one was seen in Penacook on Jan. 23.
Four white-crowned sparrows were seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Jan. 23, and a vesper sparrow was seen again at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Jan. 22.
Three “Ipswich” Savannah sparrows were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 23.
A dickcissel was seen at a private residence in Manchester on Jan. 19.
Three Lapland longspurs and about 100 horned larks were seen at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole, and a Lapland longspur was seen along Wallis Road in Rye, all on Jan. 23. As many as 87 snow buntings, and 95 horned larks were seen at Hampton Beach State Park during the past week.
A yellow-rumped warbler continues to be seen in Mont Vernon.
A Baltimore oriole was seen in Stratham on Jan. 22, and a brown thrasher was seen again in Conway on Jan. 23.
Three black-bellied plovers were again seen at Bicentennial Park in Hampton on Jan. 20 and 23.
A flock of 25 fish crows was seen at Tuscan Village in Salem on Jan. 21.
There were several reports of American kestrel, merlin, and peregrine falcon during the past week.
Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: double-crested cormorant, turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern flicker, winter wren, hermit thrush, gray catbird, Savannah sparrow, swamp sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
Backyard Winter Bird Survey
The annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey takes place the second weekend in February and is coordinated by N.H. Audubon. Participants report any bird species visiting their yard and/or feeders in New Hampshire. Visit nhbirdrecords.org/backyard-winter-bird-survey to learn more about the survey, how to participate, past results, and other information.
