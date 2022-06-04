This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 30.
Two tricolored herons were seen in pools just south of Odiorne Point State Park and west of Route 1A in Rye on May 28 and 29.
Two least bitterns were reported from World End Pond in Salem on May 28.
A Curlew sandpiper was found at Rye Harbor on May 24, and was relocated in the Hampton Salt Marsh Conservation Area on the 25th, but has not been seen since then.
An upland sandpiper was seen on the median strip of the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover on May 24.
A flock of 21 dunlin was seen in Hampton Harbor on May 28.
A short-billed dowitcher was seen in Rochester on May 27, and a lesser yellowlegs was seen at Surry Mountain Lake on the 29th.
A clapper rail was seen in the Hampton Salt Marsh Conservation Area on May 28, 29 and 30.
A female king eider that was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22, continued to be seen during the past week, and was last reported on the 30th.
A pair of American wigeon was seen in Meadow Pond in Hampton on May 29.
A red-necked phalarope and a pair of lesser scaup was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 25. There is no vehicle access. If you visit, park in the designated location outside the gate, and walk in.
Five American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on May 30, and an Arctic tern was seen there on the 24th.
Birders on a boat cruise to Jeffrey’s Ledge and Old Scantum on May 25 recorded the following highlights: a red-necked phalarope, a northern fulmar; and four red-throated loons.
A red-throated loon was seen off of Odiorne Point State Park, and a red-necked grebe was seen off of North Hampton State Beach, both on May 29.
A little gull was seen from Great Island Common in New Castle on May 27.
Two Mississippi kites were seen in Stratham on May 29.
Three black vultures were seen in Hinsdale; two were seen in Rochester; one was seen in Newmarket; one was seen in Hooksett; and one was seen in Ashland, all during the past week.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen at a private home in Weare on May 27.
Two grasshopper sparrows were reported from the Concord Airport and two were reported from the Cemetery Fields in Amherst, all during the past week.
Two red crossbills were reported in Bethlehem; one was reported from Hancock; and one was reported from Temple, all during the past week.
Two horned larks were seen at the Pease International Trade Port on May 29.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes were seen in the White Mountains during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.