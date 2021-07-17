This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 12.
An eared grebe was discovered on Long Pond in Lempster on July 7, has been seen numerous times since then, and was last reported on the 12th.
A green-tailed towhee was seen along the Spicket River adjacent Hawken’s Farm in Salem on July 10, but has not been relocated.
An Acadian flycatcher continues to be reported from the Oyster River Forest in Durham and was last reported on July 11.
Two black vultures were seen from Woodward Road in Westmoreland on July 10.
Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland and Stratham, where they have nested in past years.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers is nesting in Bear Brook State Park and was last reported, along with two fledglings, on June 30.
Three least bitterns continue to be seen in the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind the Price Chopper shopping center on Route 12A in West Lebanon and were last reported on July 11. Also, present were a sora and a Virginia rail.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen in wetlands located along Shenandoah Drive in Concord on July 8, but has not been relocated.
An immature little blue heron was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 7, but has not been relocated.
Four American oystercatchers, 12 Atlantic puffins, a common murre, a razorbill, an Arctic tern, and a great cormorant were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week by field biologists working for the Shoals Marine Lab Tern Conservation Program.
A Cory’s shearwater was seen offshore at Jeffrey’s Ledge on July 6.
Several piping plover and least tern chicks have been reported from Hampton Beach and Seabrook Beach. If you visit these beaches, tread carefully as these birds can be difficult to see and are sensitive to disturbance.
Southbound autumn migration has already begun as evidenced by reports of a semipalmated plover in Rochester, two solitary sandpipers in Salem, single greater yellowlegs from Exeter and Concord, and two lesser yellowlegs in Rochester, all during the past week.
A fox sparrow was seen on the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on July 11. Several Bicknell’s thrushes were also reported.
More than 10 white-winged crossbills were reported from the trails in the Trudeau Road wetlands in Bethlehem on July 11.
Two red crossbills were reported from Newport on July 9.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was reported from the Proctor Academy ski area in Andover on July 7.
Two mourning warblers were again reported from the Granite Lake headwaters in Stoddard on July 6.
A Swainson’s thrush was reported from near Duck Pond in Lempster on July 7.
Orchard orioles were seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill, Pickering Ponds in Rochester, and New Hampshire Fish & Game Bellamy River Wildlife Management Area in Dover, all during the past week.
Common nighthawk nests have been discovered in Concord and Keene.
