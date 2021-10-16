This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 11.
A Leach’s storm-petrel was photographed along the coast at Rye Harbor State Park on Oct. 9.
Birders on a boat cruise to Jeffrey’s Ledge reported a common murre, two razorbills, and an Atlantic puffin all on Oct. 11.
A flock of 24 sandhill cranes was seen flying over Orford on Oct. 8.
Three sandhill cranes were seen in the field east of Route 156 and south of Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on Oct. 9, and a family of three continues to be seen along Plains Road in Monroe, and was last reported on the 9th.
A juvenile little blue heron was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on Oct. 8.
Twenty-nine snowy egrets were seen along the coast on Oct. 8.
A red knot was seen in Rye Harbor on Oct. 9, and a short-billed dowitcher was seen in Hampton Marsh on the 11th.
An American golden-plover, four black-bellied plovers, and a Dunlin were photographed at Lake Umbagog in Errol on Oct. 10.
A least sandpiper was seen in Orford on Oct. 9; three were seen in Exeter on the 9th; and one was seen in Rochester on the 7th.
Two red-throated loons were seen along the coast in Rye on Oct. 6, and two laughing gulls were seen along the coast on the 10th.
There was an unconfirmed report of two red-headed woodpeckers seen along Bedford Road in New Boston on Oct. 9.
A white-eyed vireo was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 5.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 11; one was seen in the Thompson Forest in Durham on the 9th; and two were seen Barrett Park in Alexandria on the 9th.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen along the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on Oct. 5; one was seen at the Heads Pond/University Heights/Town Pond conservation area on the 7th; and one was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on the 8th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at the Peterborough Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oct. 9, and again on the 11th.
A Nelson’s sparrow was seen at the Ash Brook wetland in Keene on several days during the past week, and one was seen along the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on Oct. 10.
A fox sparrow was seen in Sandwich on Oct. 7, and one was seen in Jefferson on the 8th.
A dickcissel was reported from the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street on Oct. 9.
An American coot was seen in Tuscan Village in Salem on Oct. 5.
A female northern shoveler was seen at the Unsworth Preserve in Moultonborough on Oct. 10 and 11.
A lesser scaup was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oct. 10. There is no vehicle access. Park in the parking lot and walk in. No admittance during plant work activities, including weekends. A lesser scaup was reported from Sessions Pond in Dummer on the 4th.
A flock of approximately 50 American pipits was seen at Morrill Farm in Penacook on Oct. 9.
Two red crossbills were reported from the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on Oct. 8, and a white-winged crossbill was reported from Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on the 8th.
Lingering migrant species reported during the past week included: broad-winged hawk, eastern wood-pewee, least flycatcher, yellow-throated vireo, Philadelphia vireo, red-eyed vireo, barn swallow, house wren, marsh wren, vesper sparrow, black-billed cuckoo, Baltimore oriole, rose-breasted grosbeak, eastern towhee, northern parula, magnolia warbler, Tennessee warbler, blackpoll warbler, bay-breasted warbler, Blackburnian warbler, black-and-white warbler, yellow warbler, and chestnut-sided warbler.
Hawk migration is under way and observers have already counted over 8,194 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.