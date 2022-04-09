This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 4.
A snowy owl was seen in coastal Seabrook, and one was seen in coastal Rye, both on April 3.
Three black vultures were seen flying over Nashua on April 2; two were seen over Manchester on March 30; and two were seen over Westmoreland on March 30.
A rough-legged hawk was reported from Wolfeboro on March 31.
A northern shrike was seen along Ossipee Mountain Road in Moultonborough on April 1 and 2, and one was seen at the Ines and Fredrick Yeatt’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Warren on April 2.
There was an adult lesser blacked gull and an unconfirmed sighting of a cackling goose at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on April 1.
Two Iceland gulls and a Glaucous gull were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant several times during the past week. There is no vehicle access. If you visit, please park in the spaces located in front of the gate and walk in.
Four Bonaparte’s gulls were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on March 31; five were seen flying over Sandwich on April 1; and one was seen in Exeter on April 1.
An American oystercatcher was seen along the coast in North Hampton on March 31.
A dunlin was seen along Airport Road in Swanzey on April 1.
A greater yellowlegs was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on March 31 and April 1, and one was seen in coastal Rye on April 2.
Fifteen Wilson’s snipe were seen in fields at West Portsmouth Street in Concord on April 2, and nine piping plovers were seen at Hampton Beach on April 3.
A snow goose was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on April 2.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at the Errol Dam on the Androscoggin River on several days during the past week, and was last reported on April 2.
Two blue-winged teal were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 31; three were seen along River Road in Walpole on March 30; two were seen at the Grant Brook outlet area in Lyme on April 1; and one was seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on the Connecticut River on April 3.
A “Eurasian” green-winged teal was seen in Hampton on April 3.
A ruddy duck was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week and was last reported on April 3.
A red-necked grebe was seen in Center Harbor on April 4.
At least four great egrets were seen along the coast during the past week, and a snowy egret was seen in coastal Rye on March 31.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on April 3.
Three snow buntings were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on March 30, and one was seen there on April 3.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen in Greenland on March 29.
Three northern rough-winged swallows were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on April 2.
A Virginia rail was reported from the marsh along Borthwick Avenue in Portsmouth on April 3.
Two evening grosbeaks were seen in Errol on April 1.
A common redpoll was seen in Jefferson on March 30.
A pine warbler was reported from Hancock on March 31, and two were reported from Hollis on April 4.
Two black-backed woodpeckers were seen near Little Cherry Pond in Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on April 3.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including: gadwall, northern shoveler, Northern pintail, lesser scaup, osprey, tree swallow, eastern phoebe, killdeer, American woodcock, Wilson’s snipe, fish crow, rusty blackbird, brown-headed cowbird, field sparrow, and fox sparrow.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.