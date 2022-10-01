This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 26.
A red phalarope and up to 20 red-necked phalaropes were all seen in offshore waters at Jeffrey’s Ledge and Old Scantum on Sept. 21.
Five American oystercatchers were seen on the northside jetty at the entrance to Hampton Harbor on Sept. 19, and they were seen again at the Isles of Shoals on the 26th.
An American golden-plover was seen in Millsfield on Sept. 21.
Four white-rumped sandpipers were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sept. 24. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, there is no vehicle access – please park at the office and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. Be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A family of three sandhill cranes was seen along Plains Road in Monroe on Sept. 25.
A juvenile little blue heron was seen in a wetland along Wheeler Road in Hollis on Sept. 25, and one was seen in Portsmouth on the 26th.
A great egret was seen at Goose Hole in New London on Sept. 21, and one was seen along the Mascoma River Rail Trail in Canaan on the 22nd.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Sept. 25.
A ring-necked duck was reported from Salem and one was reported from Hinsdale, both during the past week. Three greater scaup were seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on Sept. 24.
A white-eyed vireo was photographed in Hooksett on Sept. 25, and one was seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on the 26th.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 24.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 25.
A dickcissel was seen at South Street Cemetery in Portsmouth on Sept. 20.
A lark sparrow was seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 23, and one was seen at South Street Cemetery in Portsmouth on the 20th.
Six clay-colored sparrows were seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 26; one was seen at Krif Road in Keene on the 25th; one was seen in Stratham on the 25th; and one was seen at Hawkin’s Farm in Salem on the 21st.
A seaside sparrow was seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 25.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen in Auburn on Sept. 19; one was seen in Etna on the 25th; and one was seen in Concord on the 25th.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 21, and a Lapland longspur was reported from the Riverlands in Canterbury on Sept. 26.
A gray-cheeked thrush was seen in New Castle on Sept. 20.
Migrants are on the move and there have been reports during the past week of bank swallow, tree swallow, bay-breasted warbler, Canada warbler, yellow warbler, wood thrush, and veery.
Additionally, a black-billed cuckoo was reported from Randolph on Sept. 24; four chimney swifts were seen in North Hampton on the 25th; a yellow-bellied flycatcher was seen at the Freedom Town Forest on the 24th; and a yellow-throated vireo was seen in Salem on the 24th.
There was a detailed report of a Swainson’s hawk sighted in Sandwich on Sept. 21.
A golden eagle was seen from Pack Monadnock on Sept. 21.
Hawk migration observation has started and observers have counted over 10,000 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Recent high counts were 1,761 raptors on Sept. 22, and 554 raptors on the 23rd. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
There was an unconfirmed report of a barn owl in Canaan on Sept. 21.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.