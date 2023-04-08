This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 3.
The mountain bluebird previously found at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington earlier in the winter has been seen again from the William Furber Ferry Way Trail. The bird has been seen inside the former weapons storage area (surrounded by chain-link fence and closed to the public) – a scope may be needed to get a good view. It may also be associating with a flock of Eastern bluebirds, and could be seen farther along the trail near a wetland thicket and creek adjacent to a field. It was last reported on March 29. There is no public access off of the designated trails.
Sandhill cranes were reported from several locations during the past week, including two in Monroe, five in Conway, two in Nottingham, five in East Kingston, and five in Orford.
A greater white-fronted goose continued to be seen with a flock of Canada geese by the Malnati Farm in Walpole and was last reported on April 2. A snow goose was also seen here on the 2nd.
Three brant were seen from Odiorne Point State in Rye on April 2.
A female King Eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State in Rye, and it was last reported on March 29.
Three immature males and one female Barrow’s goldeneye were seen on Lake Winnisquam on April 2; a pair of adults was seen at the head of the Merrimack River in Franklin on March 28; and a male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol and was last reported on March 30.
Five ruddy ducks were seen in Cobbetts Pond in Windham on April 1.
Three lesser scaup were seen in Great Meadows in Charlestown on April 2.
Six blue-winged teal were seen at Great Meadows in Charlestown on April 2, and one was seen in coastal Rye on March 31.
A male “Eurasian” green-winged teal continues to be seen from Airport Road in Swanzey and was last reported on April 1.
Three red-necked grebes were seen at the Wilder Dam Reservoir in Lebanon on March 30.
A red-throated loon was seen from Hilton Park at Dover Point on March 31, and a long-tailed duck was seen from Adam’s Point in Durham on March 28.
Three common murres and three Atlantic puffins were seen from a fishing boat located west of the Isles of Shoals on March 29. A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
An Iceland gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on April 2. A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Scammell Bridge in Dover on March 31.
Two black vultures were seen flying in Walpole on April 1.
An immature golden eagle was seen on several different days during the past week at Great Meadows in Charlestown and Cornish and was last reported on April 1.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at Mud Pond in Dublin on April 1.
Two Northern goshawks were seen flying overhead in Exeter on March 31.
There was a confirmed early sighting of a broad-winged hawk in Exeter on March 31.
Single osprey sightings were reported from scattered locations during the past week, including Durham, Newington, and Hopkinton.
A Northern shrike was seen at Magill Bay in Dummer on March 30.
There was an unconfirmed report of a short-eared owl at Great Bay on April 1.
Five evening grosbeaks were seen along Old Turnpike Road in Nottingham on April 1, and two were seen along Reed Road in Colebrook on April 2.
Two pine grosbeaks were seen at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany on March 31.
Five common redpolls were seen in Jefferson on March 31.
Three red crossbills were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on several days during the past week.
A snow bunting was seen at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth on April 2, and one was seen at Franconia Notch State Park on March 29.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Rye Harbor State Park on March 29.
A vesper sparrow was seen at Great Meadows in Charlestown on March 31.
A yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Rochester, and a pine warbler was seen in East Kingston, both during the past week.
Three Northern rough-winged swallows were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on April 2, and two were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on April 1.
A greater yellowlegs was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on April 2; one was seen at Hampton Marsh on the 2nd; and two were seen along the coast on March 31.
Two Virginia rails were reported from the Borthwick Avenue marsh in Portsmouth on April 2.
An American bittern was seen at NH Audubon’s Thompson Wildlife Sanctuary in Sandwich on April 3.
A great egret was seen at Langdon Woods in Plymouth on March 27, and one was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on the 30th.
A snowy egret was seen at Parson’s Creek in Rye on March 31; two were seen along Route 1A in Rye on March 28; and one was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on April 3.
Ten American pipits were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis during the past week.