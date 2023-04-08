This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 3.

The mountain bluebird previously found at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington earlier in the winter has been seen again from the William Furber Ferry Way Trail. The bird has been seen inside the former weapons storage area (surrounded by chain-link fence and closed to the public) – a scope may be needed to get a good view. It may also be associating with a flock of Eastern bluebirds, and could be seen farther along the trail near a wetland thicket and creek adjacent to a field. It was last reported on March 29. There is no public access off of the designated trails.