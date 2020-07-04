This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 29.
Five American oystercatchers were seen on Lunging Island, one of the Isles Shoals, on June 25, and there was an unconfirmed sighting of a black skimmer from coastal Rye on the 28th.
Up to three least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper in West Lebanon and were last reported on June 28. Two least bitterns were reported from World End Pond in Salem on the 26th.
A black-crowned night-heron was reported from Back Bay in Wolfeboro on June 28.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Madbury Road in Durham and from various locations in Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years.
A few pairs of piping plovers and least terns are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging birds. Young piping plovers leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
A white-rumped sandpiper was seen in Rochester on June 25; two common snipe were seen in Pittsburg on the 24th; and a solitary sandpiper was seen in Brookline on the 29th.
A nesting pair of red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park. They were last reported on June 28. At least one chick was present on the 28th.
A red-bellied woodpecker was seen at Lake Francis State Park in Pittsburg on June 24. This is far north for this species.
Eleven red crossbills were reported from Pillsbury State Park, seven were reported from Pack Monadnock, and a few smaller numbers were reported from Antrim, Greenfield, Pittsfield, Hancock, Penacook, Freedom, Effingham, Brookline, and Allenstown, all during the past week.
Four horned larks were seen at Pease International Tradeport on June 23.
Two fox sparrows were reported from the Webster-Jackson Trail in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on June 25, and one was seen in Dixville on the 28th.
Six rusty blackbirds were seen in Orford on June 25.
Sixty-one purple martins were seen from Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on June 23.
