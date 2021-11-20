This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 15.
A probable hybrid of a tropical kingbird or couch’s kingbird crossed with a scissor-tailed flycatcher was seen in and around the parking area of the N.H. Fish & Wildlife Bellamy River WMA located off of Garrison Road in Dover on Nov. 14 and 15.
Three cattle egrets were seen at Moore Fields on Route 155A in Durham on Nov. 15. A cattle egret was seen in fields along Mast Road in Goffstown, and one was seen in a field with horses and cows along Lancaster Road in Lancaster, both on Nov. 12.
A late-migrating snowy egret was seen in Hampton Harbor on Nov. 14, and three lingering great egrets were seen along the coast during the past week.
A white-eyed vireo was seen at the Elm Brook Recreation Area foraging in shrubs south of the ranger station near the dam on Route 127 in Hopkinton on Nov. 11, 12 and 13.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street on Nov. 13.
A dickcissel was reported from the Cemetery Fields in Amherst on Nov. 11.
A northern shrike was seen at Intervale Road in Sandwich on Nov. 9.
Eleven dovekies, 12 razorbills, and a great shearwater were seen by birders on an offshore boat trip to Jeffrey’s Ledge on Nov. 8, and a few Northern fulmars were seen here on the 13th.
Ten razorbills were seen along the coast on Nov. 12.
A laughing gull was seen at the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, and three were seen along the coast, all on Nov. 12.
Birders conducting an informal coastal migration watch during a storm on Nov. 12 reported the following highlights: 1,081 American black ducks, 421 red-throated loons, seven black-legged kittiwakes, and three brant.
Two common eiders were seen on Post Pond in Lyme on Nov. 12.
Two American coots were seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Nove. 13, and one was seen at the Center Harbor Sewage Lagoons on the 11th.
Eight black scoters were seen on Little Squam Lake on Nov. 12, and 13 were seen at Lake Waukewan on the 11th.
Seven greater scaup were reported from Lake Winnipesauke in Moultonborough on Nov. 12.
A red-throated loon was seen in Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesauke on Nov. 14, and a red-necked grebe was seen at Leavitt Beach in Meredith on the 11th.
Two long-tailed ducks were seen at Crystal Lake in Enfield, and one was seen in Lempster, all on Nov. 11.
A horned grebe and a red-breasted merganser were seen on Long Pond in Concord on Nov. 11.
Two red knots were seen in Hampton Harbor on Nov. 11.
Two semipalmated plovers were seen at Bicentennial Park in Hampton, and one was seen in Rye Harbor, all on Nov. 11.
A Baird’s sandpiper was seen at Jenness and Sawyer’s Beaches in Rye on Nov. 9.
A lesser yellowlegs was seen at Hampton Marsh on Nov. 11.
A spotted sandpiper was seen in Hampton/Seabrook Marsh on Nov. 8, and an American woodcock was seen in Pittsfield on the 15th.
A double-crested cormorant was seen in Lake Winnipesauke at Center Harbor on Nov. 11.
Three white-winged crossbills and two red crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock during the past week.
Two evening grosbeaks were seen in Newbury on Nov. 11.
Five black vultures were seen soaring over Middle Dunstable Road in Nashua near Massachusetts on Nov. 14, and several lingering turkey vultures were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Two golden eagles were seen from Pack Monadnock, and one was seen at Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson, all on Nov. 9.
Hawk migration is still under way and observers have counted 9,515 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory for the season. However, the official count/observation time is coming to a close. Thanks to everyone who helped. See you next year.
A late-migrating ruby-throated humminbird was photographed in Bedford on Nov. 9 and 10.
Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: blue-headed vireo, yellow-bellied sapsucker, marsh wren, gray catbird, chipping sparrow, blackpoll warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, pine warbler, rose-breasted grosbeak, and Baltimore oriole.
Christmas Bird Count
Coming in December – all participants welcome. Visit www.nhaudubon.org/education/birds-and-birding/christmas-bird-count to learn more.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.