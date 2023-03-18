This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 13.
A birder on a boat to Jeffrey’s Ledge on March 10 reported: three dovekies, 20 common murres, four Atlantic puffins, and 11 northern fulmars.
A male Eurasian wigeon was seen on Great Bay from Brackett’s Point, via the Osprey Cove trail, in Greenland on March 12, and four redheads were seen there on the 13th.
At least one male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and was last reported on March 11.
A male canvasback was seen at World End Pond in Salem on March 12.
A male Eurasian green-winged teal was seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton on March 7. A male green-winged teal was seen at the Musquash Conservation Area in Hudson on March 13, and one was seen at the Thirty Pines area in Penacook on the 12th, and one was seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown on the 12th.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park and sometimes as far south as Seal Rocks in Rye, where it was last reported on March 8.
A white-winged scoter was seen on Opechee Bay in Laconia on March 10.
A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
Two Iceland gulls were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on March 12.
A black vulture was seen in Keene on March 6.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on March 12.
An American kestrel was seen in Rye; one was seen in Newington; and one was seen in Concord, all during the past week.
A northern shrike was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on March 12; one was seen in Sandwich on the 12th; and one was seen in Center Harbor on the 11th.
An adult red-headed woodpecker has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Somersworth and was last reported on March 13.
A few northern flickers, red-bellied woodpeckers, and yellow-bellied sapsuckers were seen during the past week.
A varied thrush has been seen visiting bird feeders at a private residence in Bath, and was last reported on March 7.
The mountain bluebird previously found at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington earlier in the winter has been seen again from the William Furber Ferry Way Trail. The bird has been seen inside the former weapons storage area (surrounded by chain-link fence and closed to the public) – a scope may be needed to get a good view. It may also be associating with a flock of about 25 eastern bluebirds, and could be seen farther along the trail near a wetland thicket and creek adjacent to a field. It was last reported on March 9. There is no public access off of the designated trails.
A flock of 65 Bohemian waxwings was seen in fruit trees in Newbury Harbor on March 10, and a flock of 40 was seen in Lancaster on the 9th.
A flock of 20 pine grosbeaks was seen at Five Sigma Farm in Sullivan on March 4, and a flock of seven was seen at the Seasons Resort in Carroll on the 12th.
A flock of 62 evening grosbeaks and four pine grosbeaks was seen in Jefferson on March 9.
Eight common redpolls were seen in Twin Mountain on March 12.
Four red crossbills were reported from coastal Rye, and two were reported from North Hampton, all on March 12.
Three American pipits were seen on the coast south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on March 12.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on March 12.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen in Salem on March 7.
A fox sparrow was seen in Marlborough on March 12, and one continues in Pittsfield and was last reported on the 7th.
A Savannah sparrow was seen in Rye, and one was seen in Hampton, both during the past week. A swamp sparrow was seen in Durham on March 10.
An eastern towhee was seen in Marlborough on March 8.
Several winter wrens and hermit thrushes were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A few fish crows were reported from Portsmouth, Exeter, Hampton, and Concord during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.