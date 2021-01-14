New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day is Saturday.
"On this day anyone can fish without a license in New Hampshire," New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a Facebook post. "Note that all other regulations must still be followed."
Persons participating in a fishing tournament on free fishing day must still hold a license, Fish and Game officials said.
Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more, at www.fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.
"Always check ice thickness before venturing onto frozen water bodies and never rely on secondhand ice thickness information," the Facebook post said.
To learn more, read or download the brochure Safety on Ice — Tips for Anglers, by visiting www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html.
New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.