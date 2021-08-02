WOLFEBORO — The 2021 New Hampshire Senior Pickleball Games, which wrapped up Sunday at Brewster Academy, were punctuated by finesse shots, lobs and smashes. It also included an appeal from Exeter’s Louise Hirshberg for more nonagenarians to join her on the court.
Hirshberg, 91, was the most mature of the 193 players who came to the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee for the three-day singles, doubles and mixed doubles pickleball tournament. Players hailed from all six New England states, as well as Florida, Georgia and South Dakota.
Like many pickleballers, Hirshberg, who raised her family in Manchester, grew up playing tennis, “lots of tennis,” to be precise. “And I still play tennis,” she added. “I’ve always been a three point oh” on a former tennis rating system, she said. “Happily, three oh.”
A one-time resident of Maine, Hirshberg was at the Kittery Community Center when she first saw pickleball being played.
“I thought it looked like fun, it looked easy and you could show up without a partner,” and a partner could usually be found among the other attendees, Hirshberg said.
This year’s Senior Pickleball Games are Hirshberg’s second and while hopeful, she was sanguine on Saturday before she and her partner, Jacqueline Dunning, also of Exeter, faced off against Jo Steele and Helen Prussian in the women’s 70-and-over 3.0 doubles.
“They’re very tough competition,” Hirshberg said of Steele and Prussian, and while winning is important, the most important thing, she added, “is we’re having fun.”
Hirshberg and Dunning were defeated by Steele and Prussian, who went on to win a gold medal.
As the only person in the tournament in the 90-94 age group and one of only a dozen players 80 or over, “we need more 90-year-olds, and more courts, too,” said Hirshberg, pointing out that the game is so popular in her community that many people have to wait to play.
Margo Chase-Wells, of Haddam, Conn., who competed in women’s doubles on Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday with her husband, Richard, said the couple — who met while playing racquetball against each other — eschewed their home state’s main pickleball event this past weekend to be at the NH Senior Pickleball Games.
She conceded, however, that a factor in their decision was that their son, Connor, is the athletic director at Brewster Academy and that they were able to stay with him on campus.
A retired physical education teacher, Chase-Wells recalled that she and her husband visited Florida a few years back and passed people playing pickleball.
“I thought I’d never see that again,” she said, but shortly after returning to home, she realized how engrossing pickleball was.
“I got hooked,” said Chase-Wells, who has won pickleball tournaments at the state, regional and national levels and now is a certified teaching professional.
Competing in her sixth NH Senior Pickleball Games, Chase-Wells said she keeps coming back “because I love competition” and the Games provide that, while another positive feature is the Games are “always a very well-run event.”
Not everything was perfect, however, on Saturday.
“I would like to play teams that don’t get (the ball) back as much,” joked Chase-Wells.
Joe Santoro, the director of the 2021 NH Senior Pickleball Games and also a competitor at them, said he was very grateful to Brewster Academy for providing the venue and for the weather being as good as it was.
Last Thursday, Wolfeboro got slammed by powerful rainstorms, but the weather cleared for singles on Friday.
“I won some tennis medals when I was in high school,” said Santoro, a Massachusetts native whose participation in the sport waned. Like Chase-Wells, he saw pickleball being played and had to find out what it was about.
He ultimately concluded that pickleball “is a good way to keep your mind and body fit.”
The 2021 NH Senior Pickleball Games were open to both men and women who were 50 or older as of Dec. 31. The field was limited to 200 players and brackets were determined by skill level and then by age.
A list of winners is can be found at https://nhseniorgames.org/results.