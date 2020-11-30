LINCOLN — In a pelting rain with the pandemic providing a cloudy backdrop, Loon Mountain opened for the season Monday with three lifts running, four trails open and a bunch of hardy souls snapping into their boots — in the parking lot.
Following in the footsteps of Bretton Woods, which opened Nov. 26, Loon opened only to season passholders, who will have the slopes to themselves until Dec. 13.
Despite Monday’s rain, Jonathan Remley, 10, and his dad, Jake, 48, shared their philosophy: Even one run in marginal conditions is better than a good day of doing just about anything else.
The masked-up pair, who live in Boston and Lincoln, have been Loon season passholders for the past five years, Jonathan said, but this was the first time they made opening day.
Because Jonathan had been doing online learning, he and his dad showed up relatively late at the mountain — 2 p.m. — and were eager to get to the task at hand, but first they answered questions, including why they were out in the first place.
The poor weather, “gets rid of everyone who does not know how to ski,” Jonathan pointed out, while his dad added, “I’m just glad it’s open.”
“This is mud-season skiing,” Jake Remley said, but it’s still skiing. He said he was grateful that Loon’s gondola was running so he and Jonathan could ride to the summit in enclosed comfort, rather than on an exposed chair lift.
Kevin Bell, Loon’s vice president of marketing, said the resort had trails ready for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities on Monday.
Your car is your lodge
He said the pandemic has changed the way all ski areas operate, with the biggest change at Loon being that “your car is your base lodge for this season” because of COVID-19 safety protocols that stress social distancing.
Face coverings, he said, “are required virtually everywhere” at Loon, with other guidelines posted on the resort’s website.
“Guests should plan their visit before they come to Loon,” said Bell, and should plan to buy lift tickets online.
People in the ski industry are optimists by nature, said Bell, and he foresees a successful season “as long as we all act responsibly” and take safety seriously.
Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, an industry group that represents 15 alpine and 15 cross-country resorts, said the word from Colorado, where the season began even earlier, is that guests are being “really respectful” of the COVID-19-related changes that resorts have had to make to open.
Keeler echoed Bell, saying that SKI NH members were “cautiously optimistic” about the chances of a successful season “as long as people are following the new guidelines and protocols” and also that guests really need to do their homework before leaving home.
For example, some resorts will allow indoor dining, but by reservation only, while others will only offer grab-and-go lunches, she said. There will be “a lot of limited indoor access” to curb the spread of the pandemic.
“It’s all about keeping our businesses open,” Keeler said.
Craig Clemmer, director of sales and marketing at the Omni Mount Washington Resort, which operates Bretton Woods, said Monday’s wet weather forced Bretton Woods to close, with reopening possible as soon as Thursday.
