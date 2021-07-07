New Hampshire’s ski resorts attracted nearly 2.3 million visits during the 2020-21 season, Ski NH reported Wednesday, a 4% increase in a year when pandemic precautions required skiers to put their boots on outside in the cold.
“We were challenged last year,” said Ross Boisvert, general manager of the McIntyre Ski Area and outgoing board chairman of the trade group. “We were forced to change and to learn.”
Ski NH represents most of New Hampshire’s alpine, cross-country and tubing resorts. During its annual meeting at King Pine Ski Area at Purity Spring Resort, industry leaders noted they recorded an “average” year for ski visits during an international health crisis.
“The past season was one that no one has ever seen before,” said Jessyca Keeler, Ski NH’s executive director.
“All in all, the good far outweighed the bad,” she said, beginning with the formation of multiple virtual communities that among other things, helped identify best practices “to open and stay open.”
Ski NH collaborated with White Mountain Attractions and the state to promote the “Know before you go” campaign, which alerted skiers to check with resorts for updates on COVID-19 protocols, such as mask requirements, social distance rules and access to lodges and dining areas.
“Not once did any New Hampshire ski area shut down because of an outbreak,” Keeler said.
She said the 2020-2021 season was “an average season” at a time when little was average or normal, and that cumulatively, Ski NH members reported 2,295,424 visits. That was an increase of 4% from 2019-2020, a season that was cut short in March 2020 when the pandemic forced resorts to shut down for the season. New Hampshire recorded similar numbers in the 2017-2018 season.
Despite strong demand for tickets, the numbers were affected by limits at chairlifts and in base lodges, Keeler said. Warm weather both delayed the start of the season and hastened its end. Alpine resorts saw a drop in attendance on weekends, she said, but had an uptick during mid-week.
Going into the 2021-2022 season, Keeler said some safety measures may be dropped or changed, but she did not elaborate. Workforce development and housing remain priorities, along with sustainability, she said.
Ski NH also announced that Vail Resorts has joined as a member. The global company operates 37 resorts in 15 states and three countries, including Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched and Mount Sunapee.
The group recognized Gov. Chris Sununu for his handling of the pandemic in a way that balanced public safety with the economy, presenting him with the Chandler-McLane Government Service Award.