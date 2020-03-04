FRANCONIA -- As Cannon Mountain enters the final third of the 2019-2020 season, officials at the only state-owned and operated alpine resort in New Hampshire say it’s coming off the best February-vacation period in a decade and is poised for up to another seven weeks of skiing and riding.
That good news, said John DeVivo on Tuesday, comes despite yet another winter marked by unseasonably variable weather.
The general manager of Franconia Notch State Park, of which Cannon is a part, for 13 years, DeVivo made his remarks in the Cannon offices, and was joined by Greg Keeler, who has been the director of marketing and sales at the park for 12.
Over the past twelve fiscal years under his watch, the park, except in FY 2012 and 2016, has returned a surplus to the state, said DeVivo, and helped pump $4 million into the New Hampshire Parks Fund.
He said the current fiscal year looks positive.
As of the end of Week 15 on March 1, Cannon was “dead on,” said DeVivo, in terms of both attendance and revenue compared to the past two seasons, adding it was up 10% and 5%, respectively, over the ten-year averages.
“February was 4% up over last year and 10% over the ten-year average,” said DeVivo, bolstered by the “best ever” Presidents Day stretch since 2011.
He said Cannon, which this season opened the Friday before Thanksgiving, will remain open until April 12 “at the least, and, hopefully, until the nineteenth.”
Overall, said DeVivo, “it’s been a better-than-average, pretty good season,” albeit one that Keeler said saw a couple of January warm-ups that in turn were followed by snowfall and extreme cold.
“Winter is not over by any means,” Keeler said, predicting that whatever Mother Nature had in mind for the immediate short term would ultimately be “a bump in the road” and the return to winter.
A mid-week warm-up is about the best kind of warm up that a ski resort can have, Keeler said, especially if the resort has a) received 134 inches of natural snow this season already and b) made tons of it themselves, too.
As of Tuesday, 96 of Cannon’s 97 trails were open, said Keeler, with base depths on them varying from between 40 to 75 inches. On Wednesday, however, only 60 trails were open, with the majority of closures in the Cannon and Mittersill glades.
Keeler acknowledged that Cannon has benefited from snow in “key markets” that fell around “key times” like Christmas and the Massachusetts and New Hampshire vacation weeks in February, which had the effect of driving visitors to Cannon.
And for those times when the weather is a bit more up and down -- like how Tuesday's bright sunshine was followed by Wednesday's cold, clouds and gusty winds -- the solution, said Keeler on Wednesday, is aggressive maintenance.
“We will be back with two full shifts of grooming overnight,” he said, to make sure all trails are open for the weekend.