The Chapin family – Paul, his wife Sam and their daughter Quinn – work Saturday afternoon on their bear-on-the-potty snow carving during the 2023 New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition.
Brad Conant works Saturday afternoon on “This car climbed Mt. Washington,” his entry in this weekend’s 2023 New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition.
Wade Parsons works on his moon man carving Saturday afternoon at the 2023 New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition.
The crowd at the 2023 New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition on Saturday.
JACKSON — The entries created this weekend for the 2023 New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition stand as testaments to human creativity.
Held in front of the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center/Mt. Washington Auto Road Base Lodge, the competition, which is sponsored by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, began Friday with a dozen teams going to town on an eight-foot high cylinder of compacted snow that measured four-feet around.
Wade Parsons, of Wakefield, Mass., is a multiple-time winner at the competition.
Last year, Parsons created a sculpture of two horses wrapped in a heart-shaped nuzzle. For 2023, he sculpted a smiling sliver of a moon that overlooked a ship in the distance.
Asked his age, he said he was 63 “but I identify as 25.” Parsons claims to be “semi-retired” but also “quietly quitting” a long career in the building trades.
It was that technical skill set, he explained, that helped him get into snow sculpting. Years ago, as a gift for his son, he sculpted a Spider Man outside the family home and later sculpted some half dozen Winnie the Pooh and related characters.
Later, at a sand-sculpting contest, Parsons met someone who knew about the competition in New Hampshire “and I’ve been coming here ever since,” 15 times by his count.
Cathie Dinsmore of Williston, Vermont, who has been coming to the competition for more than a decade, was first asked to join a friend’s team and, more recently, she competed as a team of one.
A retired graphics designer at Ben & Jerry’s, Dinsmore Saturday sculpted a giant rabbit, apropos, she observed, of 2023 being the Chinese Year of the Rabbit.
Winning would be nice, she said, “But I just come for the fun. I don’t worry about winning too much.”
Joe and Beth Shafner of Gloucester, Mass., also come for the fun of the competition and for the challenge of sculpting something that is inspired and eye-catching and something that defies the elements and gravity, until at least after the judging is finished.
A landscape designer and a horticulturalist, while his wife teaches second grade at a public school in their hometown, Shafner said the couple was sculpting an abstract jellyfish, with tentacles reaching up to the sky,
He said they hoped it would stay upright longer than an octopus they sculpted several years ago, which collapsed five minutes before the start of judging. A whale they sculpted another year also bit the dust prematurely.
Asked what they did upon the collapses, Beth offered a quick response; “We laughed,” she said, and made plans to return.
“Knock on snow, this one will stay up,” said Joe, noting that the construction is being documented by Beth, using a camera that took photos every five minutes, to later share with her students.
Among the arguably cleverest entries in the competition is “This Car Climbed Mt. Washington” by Brad Conant of West Haven, Connecticut. The sculpture is of a Jeep SUV “climbing” a mountain, its front tires elongated into arms, its rear tires, into legs.
Until he etched in some more details, the sculpture, some onlookers told Conant, looked like an astronaut in a spacesuit, and he agreed.
“This Car…” was one of two concepts that Conant had for the competition.
“It was between this and a Yeti (abominable snowman) with a Yeti cooler entitled ‘Which Yeti is cooler,’” he said.
The competition is a splendid affair, Conant said, and the hospitality of the Jackson Chamber and community “makes a five-hour ride worth it.”
He was also struck by the quality of his fellow competitors, saying “everybody here is wildly talented,” among them Jeff Odhner and his daughter Jenna, who were sculpting a snow angel nearby.
“Angel wings are one of the toughest things to sculpt,” said Conant, who works for a company that manufactures prosthetic limbs, but the Odhners, who are from Amherst, were making it look easy.
An engineer and the president of Odhner Holographics, while his daughter is an artist, Jeff Odhner said they came to the Competition after having done a drawing, and for the first time, a clay model of their snow sculpture.
“We can sort of read each other’s minds” as to their sculptures, he said. The Odhners have multiple wins at the competition and, along with the Chapins of Windham, Maine, are among several family-member teams.
“The fireplace was one of our favorites, but this one’s coming along,” said Chapin. He said his family enjoys the interest it generates and attention it receives at the competition. “These are our three days of fame every year,” Chapin said.