This car climbed Mt. Washington
Brad Conant works Saturday afternoon on “This car climbed Mt. Washington,” his entry in this weekend’s 2023 New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

JACKSON — The entries created this weekend for the 2023 New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition stand as testaments to human creativity.

Held in front of the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center/Mt. Washington Auto Road Base Lodge, the competition, which is sponsored by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, began Friday with a dozen teams going to town on an eight-foot high cylinder of compacted snow that measured four-feet around.