Snowmobiling finds new fans in this pandemic winter

W hen the public health crisis began nearly a year ago, many New Hampshire businesses closed down, but Curt Grenier, general manager at Nault’s Powersports, decided to keep his stores open.
It was the right call.
Nault’s sells what Grenier calls “toys” — motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles. Demand for these toys has been “insane,” Grenier said. “We sold 2½ years’ worth of inventory in just about 108 days.”
Like hiking, fishing and off-roading, snowmobiling has seen a huge boost in popularity as people have turned to outdoor activities during the pandemic.
Grenier soon found himself scrambling to find products to sell at his stores in Manchester, Windham and Littleton. He drove to other New England states, and later to Pennsylvania and New York, scooping up inventory from shuttered dealers.
“Truthfully, had I not done that, we would have had to shut the doors,” he said.
As of Feb. 24, 45,800 snowmobiles were registered in New Hampshire, compared with 40,079 a year ago, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. That includes 29,078 machines registered by state residents and 16,722 by non-residents.
Safety officials say riding can be risky, especially for snowmobiling novices. While there have been no fatal snowmobile accidents this season, Fish and Game conservation officers have responded to more than 60 crashes so far — two-thirds of those related to rider inexperience. Some officials have called for mandatory safety courses.
Still, enthusiasts say snowmobiling is a great family activity, getting youngsters away from screens and out into the great outdoors.
They say it’s also a way in this pandemic winter to spend time with friends — something Dan Gould, executive director of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, calls “snowcial distancing.”
The NHSA includes 101 snowmobile clubs, whose volunteers maintain 7,000 miles of trails across the state.
“It’s a fabulous year for snowmobiling,” Gould said.
The Canadian border has been closed during the pandemic, he said, so many out-of-state visitors who ordinarily ride up there are choosing to come to New Hampshire, which has snow cover statewide.
Even more visitors are expected for New Hampshire Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend, March 5-7. That’s when sleds legally registered in other states or Canadian provinces can operate on the trails here.
Risk for first-timers
Lt. William Boudreau, who supervises the Monadnock region for Fish and Game, has seen an increase in crashes this season involving new riders.
“I think what happens sometimes is these inexperienced people will ride with someone who’s experienced, and the experienced rider goes ahead and takes off and the inexperienced rider is trying to keep up ... and that leads to trouble,” Boudreau said. “Because now they’re riding outside their experience level and ability.”
One of the worst crashes this winter left a 20-year-old Maine woman who had never ridden a snowmobile seriously injured. Investigators said Jennie Larson apparently hit the throttle, sending her machine crashing into a bobhouse on Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough on Feb. 14.
Larson, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the machine and landed inside the bobhouse, according to a news release from Fish and Game.
“From what I hear, she may not walk again,” Boudreau said.
This time of year, changing conditions also can contribute to the danger, Boudreau said. “You get places where rocks are poking through, and water bars where little brooks are going across the trail, and if somebody’s going too fast, that can sometimes cause an accident.”
That’s apparently what happened Thursday night in Plymouth. A Rhode Island man was riding with three others when he swerved to avoid a large dirt patch on the trail and crashed into trees, according to a news release. Scott Trudeau, 52, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Pandemic pastime
Snowmobiling is a big part of New Hampshire’s tourism economy, especially in the North Country. The money that riders spend on food, lodging and gas is helping the region hang on after a tough year.
“Honestly, it is what we survive on,” said Corrine Rober, owner of Bear Rock Adventures in Pittsburg, which rents snowmobiles.
“If we don’t have snowmobiling, the gas stations don’t sell gas, the hotels don’t fill the rooms, the restaurants don’t fill the seats,” she said. “It is our primary driver.”
With a lack of snow early on, the season started late, Rober said, “but when we opened, it exploded.”
Rober estimates that 80% of her customers are experienced riders who want machines for one to three days.
When customers come in, the staff reviews the state rules and regulations, and riders have to watch a safety video, Rober said. The company never rents to anyone under 21, and even riders 18 to 21 have to be with a parent or a guardian who’s over 25 and have a driver’s license.
“And if we know that there is somebody who is really inexperienced, then we have them doing laps around our building riding with guides until we’re comfortable with how they’re going,” she said.
Rober said snowmobiling is a great family activity. “People always come back just thrilled with being out there,” she said.
Paula Kinney, executive director of Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, said her area has seen more visitors interested in all outdoor activities since the pandemic began. Last summer, she said, “You couldn’t find an ATV or a kayak or a camper. They were all sold.”
Now it’s snowmobiling.
A boon to recovery
Kinney, who calls herself a “plate watcher,” said these days she’s seeing a lot of license plates from Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
She loves seeing these visitors in the local restaurants. “They’re just eating and having fun and talking about the trails,” she said. “They’re so excited they can drive their snowmobiles right up to the front of a restaurant and park.”
There’s a trickle-down effect on the local economy, she said. “They’re keeping people employed, so those people have money in turn to spend in our community.”
After a tough hit last year, local hospitality businesses are doing well now, Kinney said. “The restaurants and hotels are all looking for help,” she said. “They’re busy now, and they’re looking toward the summer season.”
Brian Ruel, president of Presidential Range Riders snowmobile club, said the pandemic has changed what families are doing for vacation. “They’re not able to travel, maybe go to Florida or the islands, so I think they’re spending their money on more family things that they can do outside and away from crowds,” he said.
He’s happy to see a lot of people out snowmobiling this winter. In Gorham, he said, the hotels and restaurants have been busy.
But many new riders don’t know the rules of the road, or even what the trail signs mean, Ruel said. And they may not realize how powerful a snowmobile can be.
“When you’ve got good snow conditions, the trail’s hard, and you squeeze that throttle, the machine’s going to take off,” he said. “That’s the problem we’re seeing with some inexperienced people: they panic and instead of hitting the brake, they hit the gas and they end up in the woods and the trees and getting hurt, which we hate to see.”
Ruel said the snowmobile clubs work closely with private land owners to allow snowmobilers to cross their property on the trails the clubs maintain. He worries that irresponsible riders who go off the trails and damage private property could make some close their lands.
Balancing act
Policymakers have to try to balance competing interests, improving safety on the trails without hurting the state’s recovering economy.
A measure to require completion of a safety training program for anyone to operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) in New Hampshire is part of an omnibus transportation bill coming up for a hearing on Tuesday. The proposal would mean that visitors would have to take the course before coming here to ride.
But the sponsor of Senate Bill 131, Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, is having second thoughts about creating such a mandate right now and plans to ask the Senate Transportation Committee to remove that section from the bill.
Watters said the measure came out of a study committee in response to complaints from landowners and law enforcement up north. But he said given budget and staffing restraints, it makes sense to postpone the matter for now.
“It does appear that whatever the merits of this, which I think are there, that the capacity of Fish and Game at this time to offer this instruction just isn’t there,” Watters said.
Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of law enforcement for Fish and Game, said he understands the need to balance safety with the concerns of local businesses.
“I want to make sure that what we’re doing isn’t too overbearing for people but meets the goals of the program,” he said. “Therein lies the challenge, and we’re in the middle of that discussion now.”
Jordan said this winter’s spike in inexperience-related crashes might be an anomaly, related to the pandemic. “Maybe it’s smart to wait until next year and see if this is a trend,” he said.
No need for speed
NHSA’s Gould said his association has not yet taken a position on the proposed safety course mandate.
However, he said, “A snowmobile can be a powerful machine, and if you haven’t experienced one before, you certainly need to have someone who can guide you, train you in some manner.”
His personal opinion: “I would no sooner put my mother or my sister on a snowmobile and say, ‘Go,’ than I would put them on a motorcycle for the first time and say, ‘Go.’”
Grenier from Nault’s thinks most experienced riders “would absolutely give you a thumbs-up” to having some sort of mandatory safety course.
Bear Rock’s Rober said she’s not opposed to mandating safety training but said it wouldn’t make sense to require riders who have decades of experience to take it. “I think the bigger issue is enforcement on the trails,” she said.
“Speed kills,” she said. “If we could cut that down and have more enforcement, that would be a huge deal.”
Besides, veteran riders say, you miss too much if you’re going too fast.
NHSA’s Gould recommends starting on a slower machine if you’re new to snowmobiling.
“If I was going to teach my teenage sons to drive,” he said, “their first experience would not be in a Corvette.”
New riders shouldn’t try to keep up with faster riders, club president Ruel said.
“Ride within your ability,” he said. “You’re not going to get lost. It’s not a race. You’re out there to see the scenery.”
Grenier’s advice: “Respect the machine, respect the others that are on the trails, and just slow down and enjoy the scenery, because that’s why you’re out there. And it’s absolutely breathtaking.
“There’s no more beautiful way to cross this planet.”