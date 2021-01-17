The lack of snow across much of New Hampshire has snowmobile riders in search of places to go.
This increases the number of riders on the limited number of open trails, according to Dan Gould, executive director of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association. The mild conditions have also prompted Fish and Game officials to warn snowmobile riders about constantly changing trail conditions.
“The southern part of the state hasn’t been great for a few years,” Gould said. “We’ve gotten some big storms — like we did this past December — and they’ve lasted for a few days and went. But they haven’t had that consistent snow pack that everybody desires.”
This year, the Lakes Region has also seen considerably less snow than usual.
“That brief December storm brought a lot of excitement and fun, and that got washed away,” Gould said. “Even Coos County, which typically has plenty of snow cover by now is just catching up to where they would be in mid-December,” Gould said.
Many people have bought new snow machines and are itching to get out as the pandemic has thwarted travel plans, he said.
In the Lakes Region, most of the trails are closed because of lack of snow, according to Fish and Game Lt. Bradley Morse. Some trails in Bear Notch in Bartlett and Albany are open.
“They got 5 or 6 inches of snow here the other day,” Morse said on Sunday afternoon.
Overall, the region hasn’t gotten a lot of snowfall this year.
Last week, a Concord man lost control of his snowmobile while negotiating a corner in the trail in Pittsburg — the northernmost town in New Hampshire. The 45-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening-injuries.
Failure to adjust speed for the conditions appears to be a factor in the crash, according to Conservation Officer Christopher Egan.
“Snowmobile riders should expect early-season riding conditions on most open systems, to include thin snow coverage and the potential for icy corners,” he said in a statement. “Riders must always be prepared to adjust their operation in a manner so as to safely negotiate unexpected hazards and varying trail conditions.”
The mild temperatures also mean many lakes and ponds aren’t completely frozen.
Morse recommends riders check out trail conditions before heading out.
“Make sure to go to an area that has open trails,” he said. “And use caution because we do have early riding conditions, which means there isn’t a lot of snow cover, and up north it is kind of icy.”
Swift Diamond Riders Snowmobile Club in Stewartstown posted this Sunday about the weekend’s snow.
“What a difference a day makes! Trails are in great shape and many have been singled and/or doubled overnight,” the group wrote on Facebook.
“Warming Hut will be opening in a bit and hopefully you all get out and enjoy the winter present! Be safe!”
Gould said like bicycles in the spring, the demand for snowmobiles greatly increased this fall and winter.
“You would be hard-pressed to find a snowmobile, especially if there is a particular model,” he said.
The association advocates for riders to take annual safety courses, which are now 100% online.
Many riders are longing to get on the trails and Gould hopes the weather cooperates.
“It is better to have widespread snow, so everyone is not all in one spot,” he said. “There is less traffic, it is easier for the clubs to maintain the trails.”