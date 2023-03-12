LACONIA — It was brief, and depending on whom you talked to, the water was either bone-chilling cold or delightfully pleasant, but what was indisputable Sunday is that the in-person Winni Dip to benefit the Special Olympics New Hampshire is back.
Held at the beach of the Margate Resort on Paugus Bay, the 2023 Winni Dip, while also offering a do-it-yourself option, is a departure from the all DIY format of 2021 and 2022.
According to the Special Olympics of New Hampshire website, 1,709 people through the Feb. 12 Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach — as well as the several dips this past weekend on Lake Winnipesaukee — have raised nearly $1.2 million to support 3,024 athletes throughout the Granite State.
The mission of Special Olympics New Hampshire, the website said, is to provide “year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.”
The dipping on the Big Lake began Friday with the High School Dip, the Middle School Dip, and Day 1 of the Mega Dip, where competitors dipped once an hour for 24 hours. Saturday saw Day 2 of the Mega Dip and also the Law Enforcement Dip, while Sunday was reserved exclusively for the all-participant inclusive Winni Dip.
“The water was beautiful, refreshing,” said Allan Beetle, a first-time dipper and a Lakes Region fundraising legend.
A co-owner of Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in nearby Gilford and its marketing guru, Beetle founded Pub Mania, which is billed as the “world’s greatest bar stool challenge,” at Patrick’s in 2008.
In its 11 years, Pub Mania raised $2.3 million for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, said Beetle, adding that it will return later in 2023 in its original format.
He commended Megan Page, who is the general manager at Patrick’s Pub, for organizing the pub’s Winni Dip team, which was made up of five dippers, both customers and staff.
Page said she participated because she wants to get her 11-year old daughter, Brooke Page, who has several disabilities, among them autism, more involved in the community.
“Special Olympics is a great organization created for these extra-special kids, to help them thrive and be supported and be with kids like themselves,” said Page. While the water “was cold” on Sunday in Paugus Bay, Page said she would “absolutely” return for the 2024 Winni Dip.
Page said she looks forward to when Brooke turns 15 and is old enough to also dip in Lake Winnipesaukee alongside her.
Although too young for the Winni Dip, Brooke is no stranger to jumping into cold water to benefit a good cause, her mom said, noting that at age 4, Brooke was among the “plungers” in the Laconia Salvation Army’s Turkey Plunge at Opechee Cove on Lake Opechee.
As he has done for many years, Doug Moorhead delivered the keynote belly flop at the Winni Dip.
“I’ve been at every one (of the Winni Dips) and one of the reasons I’ve been doing the belly flop is that in Meredith (at the Town Docks on Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee where the Dip had been before moving to the Margate) it wasn’t too deep,” said Moorhead, who is the former Woodstock police chief and currently works for the Grafton County Sheriff’ Department.
A Special Olympics volunteer since his days at Plymouth State University, where he earned a degree in geography and cartography, Moorhead said Special Olympics offers something “every day” for its athletes, which is why he supports it.
Unlike the vast majority of Sunday’s Winni dippers who quickly ran in and out, Moorhead took his sweet time getting wet. He pronounced the water “brisk and refreshing,” pledging that he’ll be back for more in 2024.