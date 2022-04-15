The Granite State’s spring turkey hunt opens on May 1 and runs through May 31. The youth turkey hunt takes place the preceding weekend, Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department urges hunters to take advantage of the state’s weather, woodlands and natural resources this year with hunting safety in mind.
During the 2021 youth weekend, young hunters took 542 turkeys or 10% of the total spring season’s harvest.
To participate in the youth weekend, hunters must be age 15 or younger and accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. The mentoring adult may not carry a firearm or bow. Youth hunters do not need a hunting license, but they must have a valid turkey permit, which is $16 for residents and $31 for non-residents. Accompanying adults must hold either a current New Hampshire hunting or archery license and a turkey permit.
Hunters should be aware of the increased number of people recreating in the outdoors this spring. “Since the COVID pandemic began, we have seen an increase in turkey hunting,” said Allison Keating, NHFG’s Turkey Project Leader. “While it is great to see the increased participation, it is more important than ever to keep safety in mind.”
Hunters are strongly encouraged to maximize preseason scouting, be prepared with back-up locations if their desired spot is busy with other outdoor enthusiasts, and be absolutely sure of their target and what lies beyond it during the spring turkey season.
Hunters should also be aware of the recent outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), recently detected in Granite State waterfowl. HPAI is a virus that occurs mainly in wild birds but typically does not cause high mortality.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers HPAI to be a low risk to humans. The main threat of the virus is to domestic poultry such as chickens, turkeys, quail and ducks. HPAI has been detected in a number of states so far this year, including New Hampshire. The virus was first identified in the state in samples taken as part of routine monitoring by NHFG and tested by the US Department of Agriculture Animal (USDA) and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).
Turkey hunters will also continue to have the option to register their harvested birds online or in person at a local registration station.
A New Hampshire turkey license is required for hunters of all ages ($16 for state residents and $31 for nonresidents). Hunters age 16 and older must hold either a current New Hampshire hunting or archery license and a turkey permit. Licenses are available online at www.nhfishandgame.com or from license agents.
Last year, spring turkey hunters harvested 5,399 birds.