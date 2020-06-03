HOLDERNESS — The shores of Squam Lake will be a little quieter this summer, now that the oldest family camp on its shores won’t be opening for the season.
COVID-19 is forcing Rockywold Deephaven Camps to cancel for the first time in its 123-year history, leaving its more than 60 rustic cabins empty for the summer.
Known as a haven for simple relaxation, the camps, which include 8,000 feet of shoreline, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The historic camps have resisted change in keeping with the philosophy of their founders.
Alice Mable Bacon founded Deephaven in 1897. She turned management of the camp over to Mary Alice Armstrong when she decided to return to Japan to teach for two years.
Armstrong bought the abutting land and founded Rockywold in 1901. Since 1918, the camps have been under combined management, first by Armstrong and then the Howe family and now by stockholders made up primarily of the returning guests.
There are no four-season luxuries at RDC — no phones, televisions or computers — to distract from the natural beauty of the pristine lake and the surrounding mountains.
The camps are perhaps best known for retaining their old-fashioned oak ice boxes that rely on blocks of ice for refrigeration instead of electricity. Each winter, blocks of ice are harvested from the lake and packed in insulating sawdust in two ice houses. The ice is delivered daily to cabins during the summer months to keep campers’ drinks and snacks cold.
A push to switch to electric refrigerators in the 1970s was soundly rebuffed by guests, who like the ambiance and the chance to step back in time.
General Manager Kathy Wheeler posted to the camp’s website what many already feared — that this year’s summer getaway was being postponed until 2021. The camps employ some 150 seasonal workers from around the world during the season, which runs from June through mid-September.
The camp workers and guests add substantially to the economy of the communities around the northwest tip of Squam Lake by purchasing a variety of supplies and services.
“RDC has outlasted two World Wars, the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, and more — sustaining generations of families with an unwavering calm and peaceful hand,” Wheeler wrote.
“With your support and loyalty, it will also survive COVID-19 and we will gather again on the beautiful shores of Squam Lake for years.”
Guests can choose to receive a full refund or use the money to reserve a spot for next summer. RDC is planning a virtual shareholder meeting to address the camp’s financial future.
“A year without revenue will have a profound financial impact on RDC, not just this year but for several,” Wheeler wrote.