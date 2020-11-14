Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Nov. 16, 2002.
DALLAS LORE SHARP, a professor and nature essayist who lived and taught in the Boston area, gave six “bits of sound advice” in his book, “The Year Out of Doors.”
The book is small, 106 pages, but is large in content with respect to things to do, hear and see in the outdoors. During my four years as a student at Vermont Academy in Saxton’s River, Vt., (1935-39) Sharp’s book, published by Houghton Mifflin Company in 1914, was one of my treasures and continues to be so to this day.
Early in his book, Sharp outlines six “bits of sound advice about going afield.” They were, “First go often to the same place, so that you can travel over the same ground and become familiar with it. Secondly, when you go into the woods, go expecting to see something in particular, always looking for some particular nest, bird, beast or plant. Thirdly, go off when you can alone ... you must learn to use your own eyes and ears, think your own thoughts, make your own discoveries and follow the hints and hopes that you and you alone can have. Fourthly, learn first of all in the woods to be as silent as an Indian and as patient as a granite rock. Fifthly, go out in every variety of weather, and at night as well as during the day. There are three scenes to every day — morning, noon, and early evening — when the very actors themselves are changed. And lastly, don’t go into the woods as if they were a Noah’s Ark; for you cannot enter the door and find the animals standing in a row. You will go a great many times before you will see them all. Don’t be disappointed if they are not so plentiful there as they are in your books. Nature books are like menageries — the animals are caught and caged for you.”
In the section, “Things to see this Winter,” Sharp wrote: “You must see how close you had passed to and fro all summer to the vireo’s nest, hanging from the fork on a branch of some low bush or tree, so near to the path that it almost brushed your hat. Yet you never saw it.”
How that statement described the first hummingbird’s nest that I found! It was on a maple limb, not two feet from where I had walked many times. It was while reading a recent letter from one of our Kingston readers that I was reminded of the preceding quotes.
In that letter our reader told of finding the nest of a ruby-throated hummingbird and then he wrote: “I recently cut the nest down over Exeter River where a female had nested over our embankment. It seems very sturdy, covered with green lichens on a hemlock branch eight feet over the water. Do you know if a nest is used a second time?”
Ruby-throated hummingbird’s nests are delightful creations. In answer to our readers question I found that in 1895, C.E. Bendire, a noted naturalist at the time, reported: “An old nest ... is sometimes occupied for several seasons and remodeled each year, and should the nest and eggs be taken or destroyed, a second and occasionally even a third and fourth attempt at nesting is made within about a week, and sometimes these subsequent nests are built in the same tree again, or in others close by.
A. Radclyffe Dugmore in his book “Bird Homes,” published by Doubleday in 1904, gave an excellent description of the nest of a ruby-throated hummingbird. Dugmore wrote: “The nest is, as Minot says, a perfect type of bird architecture. It is composed of woolly vegetable substance and other soft material, covered on the outside with small pieces of lichen, fastened on with spiders’ or caterpillars’ web or plant fibers. The nest is about three-quarters of an inch inside diameter, and usually rather more than a half an inch deep (inside). It is saddled on the branch of a tree at from 10 to 50 feet from the ground. There have been instances on record of the nests having been found attached to tree trunks and on tall weeds.”
Our Kingston reader continued: “Now another thing of interest are the goldfinches feeding on the cornstalks when they tassel out in August. No harm is apparent but dozens of birds are using the tassels for some purpose. They are also in the garden feeding on the flower seeds. I feed the birds the year around. Bird watching is a lot of fun and my late wife enjoyed it during her long illness. We had 40 years together.”
Yes, indeed, bird watching can be great fun as well as a learning experience that can last a lifetime. The coming winter days are a good place to begin as there are fewer birds to identify. One becoming familiar with winter birds will be ready to expand their knowledge of additional species with the arrival of spring. In order to enjoy birds one does not have to be able to call each bird by name. However, good detective work improves one’s powers of observation and, along with diligent research of the literature, one’s knowledge is greatly expanded.
