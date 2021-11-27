Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Nov. 28, 1963.
THANKSGIVING IS indeed a time to remember, to tarry awhile and recall past days when our dreams had their beginnings. Thanksgiving was always a happy day in my childhood. I came to know it as “turkey day” and for several years, just before the day arrived promising more to eat than I could hold, my Grandfather Ward used to walk with me into the hills of Roxbury to see the turkeys. We traveled slowly along a dirt road that attacked the hills rather than ran from them. When the last steep grade had been accomplished the road leveled out and traveled between stone walls in a northerly direction.
Sunnymanse, as the farm is still called, is a place of running walls and rolling fields, located some distance to the left of the main road. The house, a Cape Cod-style house-and-a-half, had been built in 1767, 22 years before President Washington delivered his first Thanksgiving proclamation. Its builder, David Nims Jr. had selected the brow of a rolling field just north of a square of wall that had been set up as boundary for a pole-type house covered with a thatched roof, built in 1766. The fields that lie before the house slope downward to the south until they touch a brush-covered run. The run offers sanctuary to partridge and deer while they wait to forage beneath old apple trees planted in the far field that rises to meet the road.
Behind the house stood the barns framed with hand-hewn timbers, locked together with wooden pegs and boarded up and down. It was to the barns that I hurried grandfather, for I was anxious to see the turkeys. To a small boy these turkeys were very big birds. They were dark colored, a sort of copper-bronze, whose lustre shown as burnished gold in the sunlight. They were noisy, blustering creatures and I watched them in awe. Once an old Tom turkey fluffed out his feathers and charged toward me, hissing spitefully. I ran behind grandfather and held his hand tightly. “Are you afraid of that old bird?” inquired the farmer with a chuckle. “No,” I replied faintly, trying to be brave, yet doubting my own word. The farmer laughed outright and said, “Come to the house I think we can find a cookie for you.”
We went through the big front door, hung with long strap hinges that stretched across its top and bottom. Grandfather and I were greeted by the farmer’s wife, a very pleasant woman, who always was delighted to see us. While she stepped into the kitchen grandfather showed me the Indian shutters in the front room to the left of the hall. “These were pulled out from the wall at night so that the Indians couldn’t see the folks that lived here sitting before the fireplace,” grandfather explained as he tugged at the pine-pegged panels. The shutters closed out all light and the room became very dark. I was fascinated and it was not long before my imagination placed me back in time when I looked across the fields to the pines and hardwoods standing together, I saw Indians coming closer through the trees.
Before we left Sunnymanse I was presented with a turkey tail feather. After it had been fixed properly in my hair through a hole in my cap, I was transformed and the walk homeward was passed more quickly as I stalked the roadsiders for a Thanksgiving turkey.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.