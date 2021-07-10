Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on July 15, 2006.
A SPECIAL REWARD I receive from writing these columns is the opportunity to discover more about nature through letters from our readers. From the relating of readers’ actual experiences, or simply their asking a question, prompts the acquisition of new knowledge. Burrowing into my library in search of answers is a joy.
For example, a Deering reader described a happening I have never seen. In the course of my research, I was delighted to discover an extraordinary description.
But first, the letter. It read in part: “I am always amazed by the ruby-throated hummingbirds that visit every year. I have been fortunate in past years to see the new-born hummingbirds; they were about the size of a bumblebee.
“This May my husband was watching the hummingbirds feeding. We have a feeder outside our bay window. He called me to watch. To our amazement, they were ‘courting/mating.’ For about 45 minutes we watched the pair display, feed and mate. What an amazing and memorable experience to witness this event.
“I was able to videotape them and also tried to catch some still photos. I am sure you are aware of how quickly they fly, so I feel lucky to have a fairly clear photo. Have you ever witnessed the courting/mating of the hummingbirds?”
No, I have never witnessed the lovemaking of hummingbirds. I do hope, though, such an opportunity may be in my future.
Edward Howe Forbush in volume II of his “Birds of Massachusetts and other New England States,” published in 1927, wrote: “Hummingbirds are always quick, but during the mating season the pugnacious males are so dashing and impetuous that the eye can hardly follow their movements, when in their battles are so rapid that the details are confusing. In courtship the female flees and the male pursues. They vanish like shooting stars, and the denouement seldom is witnessed by human eye; but when the male displays his beauties before a female that is sitting demurely on a twig, his movements may be readily described. He seems able to perform any acrobatic feat in the air. He can charge toward her with amazing speed until almost upon her; then suddenly stop and, hanging in mid-air, back away. His most remarkable feat, however, is to swing before her as if hung from an invisible rod like the ‘lob’ of a mighty pendulum swinging from side to side with breath-taking speed in a segment of a vertical circle thus: U. The radius of the swing may vary with different individuals from three to 40 feet or more, and often one rises vertically at each end forming a broad U or a vertical half circle. Sometimes the male only takes two or three of these swings; or he may execute 15 or 20. Usually the female is sitting near the very bottom of his swing or just below it, and as he flashes back and forth close before her or just above, his gorget glows like fire. During the swinging performance, the male often makes an unusual humming with its wings and continuous chippering or twittering, though some of its notes are so fine that they rarely can be heard by human ears. Now and then a hummer is observed to shoot up into the air vertically for 50 feet or more and back again. Probably this is a manifestation of sexual passion.
“After mating, the male apparently becomes a gay wanderer with nothing to do but to enjoy himself or to chase other birds. He spends much time sitting on a particular twig, which he chooses for his watchtower and resting place, while his mate builds the nest and raises the brood.”
To prepare a hummingbird solution mix one-quarter cup of sugar for each cup of water. To avoid bacterial growth, bring the solution to a boil and then turn off the heat. Continued boiling will concentrate the mixture beyond a safe range. It has been reported this can damage the bird’s liver. Adding food coloring is not necessary.
Before a feeder is refilled it should be well cleaned inside and out with water to remove any dirt or residues. Soap or detergent should not be used, as it could prove harmful. Use a stiff bottle brush. A Q-tip can help to reach hard to clean places.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.