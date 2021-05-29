Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on May 16, 2009.
BACK IN THE EARLY 1930s, in my early years of bird study, I attempted to learn as many individual songs and calls of birds from my observation of individual singers. I soon discovered that not all birds of the same species sang exactly the same song. To my untrained ear, although each bird of the same species sang a similar song, there were subtle differences of tone, expression and rhythm that made each singer unique. While some observers believe that every bird species appears to follow its own law of rhythmic time, no matter how the song may sound from birds of the same species, others disagree.
Maurice Thompson, in “Sylvian Secrets” wrote: “There is no such element as the rhythmic beat in any bird-song that I have ever heard. Modulation and the fine shades of ‘color’ as the music critic has it, together with melodious phrasing take the place of rhythm. ...” Even so, it is a rarity when an individual bird’s song is so far from the norm that it is unrecognizable.
However, this “rhythmic” debate is unnecessary in light of today’s use of sonograms. In 1941 the sound spectrograph was invented at the Bell Laboratory resulting in sonar being used effectively during World War II. In 1945 this technology was released for public purposes. In the late ’50s sonograms began to be utilized as a basis of bird song identification. And it was sonograms and their interpretation that was the key to a book written by Donald Kroodsma, entitled “The Singing Life of Birds” designed to “open the eyes and ears to the world of birdsong.” Published by Houghton Mifflin, the book was favorably reviewed in this column in April 2005. In 2006, Kroodsma’s “The Singing Life of Birds” won the John Burroughs Medal Award and the American Birding Association’s Robert Ridgeway Distinguished Service Award for excellence in publications pertaining to field ornithology.
Don Kroodsma’s latest book, “Birdsong by the Seasons,” released May 13 (2009) by publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, is subtitled, “A Year of Listening to Birds.” Sonograms, picture voiceprints that plot a sound’s frequency over time that reveal tone, rhythm, change and diversity involved in a bird’s song, can be read while listening to the two excellent audio CDs that are included in the book.
Kroodsma takes us with him as he visits various locations to hear selected birds sing throughout each month of the year. He begins with a pileated woodpecker’s drumming on New Year’s Day and concludes just before Christmas with a chorus of singing birds in Massachusetts. In a special section of his book, Kroodsma’s gentle guidance assists readers to enjoy the sonograms while listening to the birds sing.
Kroodsma, now a retired biology professor at the University of Massachusetts, has studied bird songs for over 30 years. In 2003 he was presented the Elliott Coues Award by the American Ornithologists Union. The citation stated that Kroodsma was recognized as “ ... the reigning authority on avian vocal behavior.”
Anyone who enjoys birds and wishes to know more about birdsong, can set off on another delightful adventure by reading Donald Kroodsma’s 366 page book, “Birdsong by the Seasons,” hardcover, $28, a publication of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt of Boston.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, pleased drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.