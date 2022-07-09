Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on July 15, 2000.
IT WAS EVENTIDE, near the end of the month of June. The day had been a very warm one and as the work hours passed, I increasingly looked forward to visiting my usual evening retreat located by the shore of our beaver pond. My hope was that I would find one of Thornton Burgess’ “Merry Little Breezes,” a cooling one.
I look forward to my evening visits to the beaver pond for it is there a modest melodrama is often played out. During the day I occasionally encounter surprises, but it is during these inactive hours before darkness gradually sets in at the pond that can be filled with wondrous fascination.
One never knows nor can one ever predict what may happen before evening evolves into night. The witnessing of an unexpected performance by the players on that stage can frequently arouse excitement. Indeed, yes, it is those unexpected performances that awakens in me an exhilarating thrill.
Every evening there are the always fascinating beaver activities. The old beaver couple has been living here for the past four years and they have become quite adept at grasping an apple and hustling back to the safety of the water. Their activity is always absorbing, but a visit to the pond by a river otter or experiencing a pileated woodpecker swoop overhead and land on the trunk of a large poplar tree just a few feet away can almost take your breath away.
On this particular evening that I have chosen to describe, neither the river otter nor the pileated woodpecker were in attendance. The play would take place without them.
My evening begins with the distribution of apples to the beaver clan. This ritual requires them to come ashore for their treat. The regular players include Mother Beaver, the matriarch, her partner “Big Red” and three kits, a 2-year-old and two yearling beavers.
Act I
The players are all on stage milling about in their pond. Suddenly, two new actors appear at center stage. A pair of muskrats! They come from out of nowhere and hasten up the beaver path, one following the other. Each in turn grasps an apple between its jaws and scurries back into the water.
One of the muskrats “sculls” directly toward the beaver lodge, dives under, and since it did not immediately reappear, the audience is left to assume it entered a hidden chamber. The other turns north and disappears beneath the pond bank a few feet away.
The beavers pay them little heed. The action of the muskrats adds a comic effect. The apples they took were so large that it did not seem possible they could even lift them, let alone have the strength to carry them away. An amazing feat, I thought!
As an aside, I will add that it had been several years since I had seen a muskrat at the pond and I wondered how well these two would get along with the beaver family. I would soon find out.
Act II
Mother Beaver climbs out of the pond and comes ashore. She is a very large animal indicating great age. Shaking the water from her head and blinking her small, dark eyes, she walks with a ponderously swaying gait up the path to the collection of apples. She grasps one, and in the process of turning around to return to the pond, one of the muskrats hurries up the narrow path and attempts to crowd past her.
It momentarily sits upon Mother Beaver’s broad tail. I expect an explosion will erupt!
I had seen her youngsters cross, re-cross and occasionally linger on that broad expanse, but tolerate a muskrat? Not likely! I hold my breath awaiting her reaction. But there is none. The muskrat, though, holds the same opinion as myself and, anticipating trouble, dives headlong into the nearby bushes.
Mother Beaver simply blinks her eyes once again, turns and guides her weighty frame back along the path and into the pond.
Act III
A male scarlet tanager opens the act with a song. Theirs is a very distinctive voice and they are heard much more frequently than are seen. I settled back to listen.
My composure became abruptly jolted as the bird alighted on a leafless branch just a few feet above my head. What stunning birds these are with their scarlet bodies and pitch-black wings! One could almost become fearful that it might set the woods afire if it touched a dried leaf.
The tanager, who truly sounds like a robin that has gone hoarse, continues its concert. It is joined in song by a gray catbird. The catbird has little regard for rhythm or style. His is a song of interrupted dictum with a distinct “meow” thrown in. To a great extent, he borrows songs or parts thereof from others. F. Schuyler Mathews, after describing the song of the catbird, wrote: “... There is a pleasing confidential quality to it, also, which flatters one into thinking it was meant wholly for one’s self and not for the public at large.”
Several choruses later, the concert concludes.
Just as the final curtain is about to be drawn, a white-tailed doe, accompanied by twin fawns, comes into the field from out of the woods. The doe pauses, raises her head high, gazes about with nostrils aquiver and ears to the point. She checks for danger. Finding none, the trio slowly walk to the pond’s edge. The doe remains on the alert while her fawns drink.
All too soon, another day in June dissolves into night.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.