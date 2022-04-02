Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on April 2, 1988.
ATTRACTING BIRDS is a problem for one of our Bedford readers. She requested a copy of our bluebird house plans and then inquired if I could give her some help in attracting birds to her yard.
There are many plants that can and do furnish year-round shelter for birds as well as protection from predators. They also supply seeds, berries, nectar for hummingbirds and a place for birds to search for insects. Our backyard birch tree, for example, is combed for insects daily by woodpeckers and nuthatches. Birds may also nest nearby in trees and shrubs. We have been fortunate that, in most years, northern orioles and robins have nested in the maples in front of our house.
Large trees
Two evergreen trees native to our area that many birds find appealing, both for food and nesting, are the white pine and the Canadian hemlock. Both species are especially attractive to finches, crossbills, chickadees, nuthatches, woodpeckers and blue jays. In addition, the rough bark of the hemlock harbors insects that are looked kindly upon by brown creepers. Spruce trees, such as the Norway, are enjoyed by evening and pine grosbeaks and other so-called winter finches.
Maple and birches are excellent trees for inclusion in landscape plantings. In spring, I find the catkins of our white birch are visited by finches, chickadees and early arriving warblers. In fall, when the evening grosbeaks first arrive they feed on the maple buds. I’m not sure how much, if any, damage they do, but they spend some time de-budding the maples. Tree buds are a favorite of these birds in their northern habitat.
Oaks not only produce colorful foliage in fall, but as the trees mature they produce acorns that are dearly loved by blue jays and squirrels, both red and gray. I’m not sure if wild turkeys will visit our Bedford reader’s neighborhood, but they do cherish acorns also.
Small trees
There are a number of smaller trees such as the shadbush or serviceberry that, if left unpruned, will fill out at the base. And when they bloom in spring their dainty white blossoms will be a welcome sight. In addition, summer usually brings a large berry crop that will be enjoyed by northern orioles, cedar waxwings, and woodland thrushes.
The Japanese yew, if properly pruned, makes a useful hedge or foundation planting. The low-branching yews produce heavy cover that is a haven for small birds when shrikes and hawks pass through the neighborhood. Song sparrows and others enjoy the fruit of these plantings.
Smaller shrubs
Here at the farm we have planted a number of smaller shrubs, including Tartarian honeysuckle, autumn olive and multiflora roses. The latter, however, are not loved by farmers. If anyone lives near a farm and desires to keep the farmer for a friend, I’d skip the multiflora.
The multiflora roses that I planted several years ago have not done as well as I had hoped. I planted them originally to serve as a natural livestock fence, but they did not grow well enough to serve that purpose. However, the roses that survived are thoroughly enjoyed by berry-eating birds. On the edge of our lawn are two or three multiflora that have grown well and they serve as places for cottontail rabbits to escape when chased by Sir Sidney, our Sheltie. Last fall we had a flock of robins that stayed well into December and every day we saw them feeding voraciously on the rose hips. When the hips were gone, the robins disappeared.
My favorite shrub is the Tartarian honeysuckle. Those we planted have spread rapidly along field edges and I even find them in the woods where patches of sunlight have broken through. In bloom, Tartarian honeysuckle is gorgeous. Most of our plants have beautiful white or yellowish-white blooms. A few, however, have lovely pinkish-red blossoms. Honeysuckles produce a heavy crop of bright red berries that are enjoyed by robins, cedar waxwings, thrushes and ruffed grouse. Wild turkeys find these berries much to their liking also.
We have found that blueberry bushes are too attractive to birds. Mildred watches her bushes carefully and when the berries are about ripe she protects them with cheesecloth. Otherwise she would have no berries for our breakfast muffins, and that would be a minor tragedy. Occasionally we have watched a chipmunk sneak beneath the covering, fill its mouth with berries and scamper to its lair. Once in a while a robin will pull the same stunt, forget how it got under the tent, become entangled and have to be released.
