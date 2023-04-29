Forest

Many “Nature Talks” columns over the years were written about author Stacey Cole’s time spent walking in the woods, sharing his observations made from both sight and sound.

Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Dec. 20, 2014.

AFTER A winter’s snow, I like to look out our north window to watch fresh winds free black branches and dark green conifers from the cover of their new blanket.