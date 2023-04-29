Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Dec. 20, 2014.
AFTER A winter’s snow, I like to look out our north window to watch fresh winds free black branches and dark green conifers from the cover of their new blanket.
Now that the woods have been near-swept clean, the landscape no longer has that softened, gossamer look. Instead, the behavior of the wind has served somewhat to darken the day. But my spirit? No!
Swirling swarms of drifting snow sift through the open woods and fall to the forest floor. The snow covers any evidence that wild things may have trespassed there. Some snow drifts, like clouds of ocean spume, have swept across our fields. And in their drifting, snow-smoke was hurled against age-bent weed stalks and painted them white.
As I watch the winter winds at work, I see blue jays poking at dried fruit in the swaying tops of our old apple trees. Suddenly, something tugs at me and I can no longer remain within the warm walls of our 200-year-old farm house. I am impelled by some mysterious urge to bundle up and join the day without.
As I pass beneath the apple trees, I wonder who it was that planted them. Other than their growing less refined, they have looked the same to me for the past 70 years. I’ll attribute the planting to “old settlers” who farmed this place long before my time. Now it must be an “age” ago. Old apple trees are, indeed, true treasures, and especially so for wild creatures. So, too, they were to James Whitcomb Riley when he wrote his delightful poem, “The Orchard Lands of Long Ago.” He devised his first stanza thus:
“The orchard lands of Long Ago!
O drowsy winds, awake, and blow
The snowy blossoms back to me.
And all the buds that used to be!
Blow back along the grassy ways
Of truant feet, and lift the haze
Of happy summer from the trees
That trail their tresses in the seas
Of grain that float and overflow
The orchard lands of Long Ago!”
Although it had appeared so, as I entered the woods I soon found that the winds had not released all the snow from the trees. Some was left as a surprise for me. Fine flakes drifted between my collar and neck and cooled me down, but not enough to drive me back to inside civilization.
I followed a path that I knew well. Perhaps created at the time of the planting of the apple trees. The then-farmer may have used it in skidding out his winter’s wood. It’s more likely that this was once a tote road constructed to allow old growth pine to be harvested. Some of it frames our house that, as far as we know, was built over two centuries ago.
I mused upon these old settlers as I walked, and before long I half expected to meet a man walking toward me. I assumed that he would also be strolling about the woods as was I, without any particular purpose. I also conjectured that, as was the custom of that day, beneath his greatcoat he would be fashionably dressed in homespun clothing made of flax and wool, consisting of a ruffled shirt, short breeches and long stockings. I imagined that he would be sporting knee buckles, a powdered wig and a cocked hat.
However, it was much more likely that if I had come upon someone traveling in the woods, it would be a man dressed much less ostentatiously and he well could be walking beside his ox team as they skidded out logs together. The sale of timber, then as now, gave the means to landholders for paying taxes and purchasing necessary supplies for the family. But such a man was not about and I was disappointed that we could not have passed the time of day. I’d like to have known first-hand of his family and what he had been up to and how his crops had been that year. I remained alone in the woods. Well, not really alone, for the chatter of a gray squirrel came through to me and, a moment later, the single call of a distant crow. The woods became quiet except for my footfalls. They bespoke of hardwood leaves beneath the snow, a sort of crunch that said “hello.”
The brook quieted, still laughed softly, not so much to itself, I thought, but to the whole woods as it voiced a cheery bubbling sound. Indeed, it was doing more than conversing with the stones over which it flowed. The brook may have been sending a whispered message to the sleeping wildflowers that lined its edge. If so, they would have to wait until spring to receive it however. Here in the deep woods, May would be nearly in full dress before they would waken and bloom once again.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talk columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. The above piece is the final column he wrote for the New Hampshire Union Leader. The book “Stacey Cole’s New Hampshire: A Lyrical Landscape,” a partial collection of his essays, is available at nhbooksellers.com.