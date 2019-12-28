Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Dec. 24, 1977.
SNOW BIRDS CAME whirling out of a pewter sky and danced their way across the open pasture. Their wings, beating to some unheard rhythm, carried them to and fro, hither and yon — and back again.
Snow birds are unlike other birds that flock. When one turns they all seem to turn together and at the same time. When wild geese change formation it takes a while before a new formation is again made up.
Snow birds don’t visit the farm every winter, though I wish they did. I really should call them snow buntings, for that is their given name, but snow birds seems best to fit them. Their manner of flying and their nearly white appearance while on the wing put me in mind of a flurry of snowflakes that can’t quite make up their minds whether to fall straight to earth or travel with the wind to some faraway place.
How indecisive! Yet, they keep the world guessing and that in itself is quite an accomplishment. How dull things would be if everything and everyone were always predictable! I like surprises. Well, at least most surprises, for things unpredictable tend to keep my wits sharp.
I had been working at the woodpile, sawing and splitting a storm-broken maple when, straightening up to ease my back, I saw the buntings. It had snowed during the night and the ground was blanketed. The sky promised more of the same.
I was hoping to get the tree in shape to take it up to the woodshed before the snow got so deep the task would be impossible. It was then I saw the birds.
I don’t know what there is about seeing the right bird at the right time that sends a pleasant feeling through my chest. I feel buoyed up, so to speak — lifted above the course of the day.
I went back to my sawing and splitting with renewed heart. Surprisingly, things went well and the work was completed in time for me to take a short walk before the light of day dimmed to twilight.
I crossed the field to where the brook came rushing beneath the stonewall and there I stopped for a short conversation. Some might think talking to a brook is a bit unusual, but I also talk to paths and trees and squirrels that cross my way and birds that alight nearby and most anything I choose to.
These conversations are similar to those I hold with my dog, who often accompanies me on these walks. I expect no answer from him unless I’ve given a command that calls for his obedience.
Many conversations take place in the mind and it is this sort to which I’m referring. As a matter of fact, my talk with the brook was of this nature. I didn’t walk over the brook and inquire, “And where are you bound, my good friend?” Though I did pass a compliment as to the quality of its voice. I heard its changing notes and listened intently to the sounds it made.
But I did more than listen. I watched a little leaf boat sail over a tiny falls and be caught and held by an overhanging weed stalk. I saw other leaf boats cast free by the swirling water and quietly disappear.
I saw the grasses along the bank being pulled downstream and, when they had outstretched their reach, bounced back — to be tugged at again. And, in little coves, Jack Frost had designed gossamer lace, too fragile to curtain a window with. Yet, given time, Jack would span his hands across the brook and quiet its voice to a whisper.
All these things would happen and each would bring beauty to those who would wander there.
I turned from the brook and looking toward the hill my eye was caught by a snow-capped pine. Wandering winds had not yet released its branches of snow, and just at that moment the sun broke through the heavy sky and lighted a place on the hillside with an orange glow. The pine seemed to stand alone and its beauty nearly took my breath away. I would remember that tree on Christmas Day and remember, too, those wonderful words, “Peace on Earth — Good Will to Men.”
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.
