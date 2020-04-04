Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on April 10, 1999.
THE MOTTO OF the Boy Scouts is “Be Prepared.” I am not always the Scout I used to be. Perhaps I never was, but I should have been at mid-afternoon on March 18.
As I was entering the house after doing some work in our attached greenhouse, there was a sharp knock at my outside door. It startled me. Looking up, I saw one of my Swanzey friends vigorously waving for me to join him outside.
I hurried to comply with his instructive gyrations even though the reason for such a frantic signal was not clear.
“Look!” he exclaimed as he held up his arm. “Just to the right of that clump of large trees beside the river is a bald eagle! It’s got a big white head!”
I squinted the length of his arm, to where his finger pointed.
Precious moments passed as I applied myself to his further instructions. Then I saw it — a mature bald eagle. It was perched calmly on one of my trees on the bank of the now ice-free Ashuelot River. My friend said he had been driving by when he spotted the great bird. Knowing of my interest, he was kind enough to stop and tell me of it. I was most appreciative and said so.
Many years ago, I watched a bald eagle follow the course of the Ashuelot past the farm and continue downstream toward the village. Never, though, have I seen one sitting contentedly on my own land. We stood and watched the eagle for a bit and then my friend took off. Then I was off to find my camcorder, which I use to record wildlife activity here at the farm.
The following account clearly demonstrates what can happen when an old Boy Scout forgets the Scout motto. It also reveals just how flustered I can get when excited.
I hustled into my office/library, located the camcorder and removed it from its case on my way outdoors. Back in the yard, I turned the camera on and held the eye piece up to my eye. Everything was black. What could be wrong? It was working perfectly the last time I used it. I looked for the eagle. It was still sitting in the tree. Reasoning that the battery must be dead I hastened back into the house, ejected the dead battery, put in a live one, checked it to make sure it really was, then hurried outdoors.
The camera on, I tried to focus on the bird. A small sign appeared on the screen that read: “Check tape.”
You guessed it — no tape.
But I always keep a tape in the camera! Where was it? Then I remembered. I had left it in the gadget that allows me to play it on the television. (We had been showing friends the tape of our beavers breaking fresh ice in their pond to get at some poplar branches we had left for them on the bank.) Once again, back into the house I went, where the tape was removed from its holder and placed in the camcorder. Wrong side out, of course. Then the right way. And finally, another dash outside. Was the eagle still there? It was! I was ready to film.
Finally, all was well, or so I thought. ‘Get close to the subject,’ is the expert advice to all wildlife photographers. I made my way down our driveway, waited interminably for the traffic to cease, then crossed the highway. (I find it takes a lot longer than it used to.)
When that goal was accomplished I checked again. The eagle was still perched as calm as you please. Furtively, I continued in its direction. I now had myself under control. The camera was under control. I would make a wildlife film to be proud of. “All things come to he who waits.” “Patience is the salt to put on the bird’s tail so it can be caught.” These two old chestnuts pressed through my brain. All I needed was to find a large enough opening between the trees and get a clear focus on my unruffled caller. Things were beginning to fall into place.
Whether the eagle spotted a fish down-river or his feet went to sleep, I’ll never know, but before I could raise the camera to my eye he rose majestically, and with slow beats from his powerful wings flew downstream. Although he did veer a bit out over my river meadow, he kept the trees between us and was soon lost to view.
Thus endeth my tale.
Although it is rare to see these great birds along our stretch of the Ashuelot River, bald eagles are frequently observed along the Merrimack, Connecticut, Winnipesaukee, and Androscoggin rivers.
Wintering eagles spend much of their time perched near open water in search of fish or the odd bit of carrion. Their inactivity preserves their energy for a successful hunt. Eagles spend much less time cruising about as sea gulls are wont to do. Along our Atlantic coastline the food supply of eagles is more easily come by compared to inland rivers. Wintering waterfowl, gulls and other sea birds are quite abundant and occasionally fall victim to a hungry eagle.
The bald eagle is truly a majestic bird and although I am a great admirer of the wisdom of Ben Franklin, I think he erred if it has been correctly reported that he preferred the wild turkey over the bald eagle as our nation’s symbol.
